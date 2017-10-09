Monique Lhuillier Bridal Fall 2018 Collection

The bridal master Monique Lhuillier showed surprisingly simple Bridal Fall 2018 Collection. Instead of fairytale-like princess gowns, the designer opted for elegant streamline dresses. According to Lhuillier, the 2018 bride will ditch the voluminous dresses for a gown that follows her silhouette. The designer presented a Bridal Fall 2018 collection full of streamline dresses. Another novelty is the absence of the second dress. In the past, more brides opted for a second dress on their big day. But now brides got more attached to their wedding gowns. So Monique Lhuillier designed modifiable dresses to give the brides an opportunity to wear the same dress in different ways. There was a dress with removable sleeves so brides could go strapless for the reception and covered up for the ceremony.

This season Monique Lhuillier offered much more than bridal gowns. The designer started expanding her bridal collections with other wedding essentials. She has her line of engagement rings as well as Essie nail polish collection. So brides can match their gowns with the right nail polish.

This season she also added wedding décor for the bridal suite and the reception dinner. The designer partnered up with the home furnishing retailer Pottery Barn for a wedding decor collection. That’s why Monique skipped the traditional runway concept this year and transformed the Academy Mansion into a wedding venue. The venue was decorated with elements from Lhuillier’s Pottery Barn collection. There was also a reception hall full of brides and grooms who were sipping champagne. Then there was a bridal suite decorated with Monique Lhuillier’s latest home offerings for Pottery Barn.

For the fall season, the designer paid more attention to other details than the gowns. There were only 16 gowns, all simple but beautiful. She also added a pantsuit and white biker jacket for the brides who are on the edgier side. With the rise of power dressing, the female suits became a staple on many glamorous events outside of the office. So we shouldn’t be surprised if some brides opt for a confident suit instead of a classic wedding gown.

However, Monique Lhuillier didn’t abandon her delicate design aesthetic. There was a gown made of 250 yards of Spanish tulle. Surprisingly the dress followed the body line. As always Monique Lhuillier understood the needs of the modern bride and transformed them into a beautiful Bridal Fall 2018 collection.