Monique Lhuillier Unveils Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line in a Dynamic Lookbook

Monique Lhuillier’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection is richly dynamic. The choice to present a lookbook over a runway presentation seems to just make sense – the collection is far to decadent and detailed for a runway photo to do the ensembles justice.

Each look is curated around an indulgent amount of detail in the embellishments and core strength of the design of each piece. With each piece being designed to be a multi functional item, there was no shortage of fascinating details to be seen.

Several of the pieces were thoughtfully designed in order to allow the pieces to be transformed from a day piece to an after-5 look with little difficulty. The collection is enthralling with a fair number of separates and an entrancing amount of light reflecting details included.

The multitude of textures and silhouettes keeps the Monique Lhuillier fall 2017 collection on the edge; no piece looks even similar to another, regardless of fabric choice or length. It can be difficult to compound sparkle and shine with sheer, texture and layers, and play with different lengths, necklines and silhouettes all in one look, but Monique Lhuillier is a gifted professional who does this in her sleep.

Lhuillier breathes extravagant glamour and detailed style in every collection and so it is with a high level of expectation that this collection was reviewed, and I personally do not feel let down in the least. Though there may not be as much use for ball gowns in the every day lives of most, the option to purchase one of these gowns for a special event definitely has an allure all its own.

Beautiful gowns permeated the Monique Lhuillier fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection, often photographed for the lookbook paired together, and still the looks stood out from each other completely. Dresses comprised of layer upon layer of sheer over sequins that sparkled from all angles looked every bit like a masterpiece that only a designer as gifted in embellishments as Monique Lhuillier could design, standing next to shimmering gowns with trains.

The styles were easily appreciable statement pieces that will stand out anywhere at any time. The mixture of evening gowns and daywear in the Monique Lhuillier fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection was thorough, allowing for crossover pieces and accessories like bolero jackets to be put into play.

While not my personal favorite, bolero jackets never seem to fully go out of style. The lightheadedness interwoven into the designs is easy to appreciate and very hard to miss with the playful silhouettes and hemlines, necklines and other details, like the material chosen will make anyone a knockout in one of these outfits.

Photos courtesy of Vogue