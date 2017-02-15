Monse Fall 2017 RTW Collection Unveiled New Monse-isms at NYFW

The Monse fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia hit the runway at New York Fashion Week with a load of new features called Monse-isms. According to Fernando Garcia, Monse-isms are the manifestation of their creative efforts, like shirting, which is a ruffled, pieced-together shirt paired with slim fit black pants.

“We keep trying to find ways to make it interesting,” Garcia said prior to the show. The Monse fall 2017 collection featured a number of interesting details like coats of rabbit fur and sheepskin, exaggerated collars, grommet belts and dresses and jackets in wool herringbone but with off-the-shoulder and slashed designs.

The Monse label has fans of its own already but some of the features, like the ruffles flaring at the ankles were not as well received as details. Overall the collection was more than well received with a beautiful design of paint effects done with sequins on several different dresses. These dresses were apparently inspired by Pat Steir, an artist that Fernando Garcia came across through Instagram. Some liked the gowns so much that they even ranked them better than the dresses in the designer duo’s debut Oscar de la Renta collection that was showcased along with the Monse line.

Monse was revealed prior to the new Oscar de la Renta collection that Kim and Garcia are the new creative directors for. Oscar de la Renta is known for its classic aesthetic and juxtaposed against this, the Monse collection came off a bit like a fashionable bad girl’s wardrobe. It’s innovative for sure; not very many collections provide this look.

The models looked serious, the proposals were very finessed but simultaneously exaggerated and significantly noticeable. Not a single outfit lacked work or interesting details. The different lengths, slashes, ruffles and exaggerated collars were all very much a dare to try the style out. While perhaps every piece did not call out to everyone, some of the pieces are universally wearable with the colors, cuts and designs capable of working on multiple body types, which is a very important thing.

Some of the outfits were even work-appropriate and though many of them seemed to be a bit attention grabbing, they did not obscure the details of the accessories. The herringbone boots that matched the off-the-shoulder dress with the curving front split were my absolute favorite. Thigh-high boots in a matching pattern with buckles at the top – what is not to love? The effect was clean and amazing, but I personally may love the boots even more than the fantastic dress.

Though further into the Monse fall 2017 collection everything got a lot more colorful and hypnotic and the audience was 100% with the designs. The folded-over belts and asymmetrical hemlines were very cool noted throughout the collection as well, but it was just so much at once that I fear some may have been overwhelmed.

Photos courtesy of Vogue