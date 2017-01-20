Monse and Oscar de la Renta to Show Fall 2017 Collections Together

Monse and Oscar de la Renta’s creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are making one of the industry’s boldest moves by deciding to show both Monse’s and Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2017 collections together on February 13th, at Skylight Clarkson Sq in West Soho, New York.

The combined Monse and Oscar de la Renta runway show will feature something that has been called a “reveal factor” by the creative duo, which implies distinguishing one show from the other very easily (Mone’s RTW line is going to be the first one to be shown).

The idea of joining forces, thus unveiling two separate collections all together, is a peculiarity we have never seen before in the fashion industry, and that will surely pave the way for similar arrangements in the future of many other fashion houses.

“We wanted to attack it head on: Can we do two different collections that have an identity on their own and be brave enough to show them together?” Fernando Garcia explained. “Having them be consecutive does not mean that there is necessarily a blending of the ideas. There’s going to be different styling for each show, and it’s going to be very apparent where the change happens. The clothes are very different.”

Oscar de la Renta’s chief executive Alex Bolen continued by explaining that such a choice not only aims at shaking up the conventional runway format a little bit (which already saw some changes as soon as the first labels began combining their women’s and men’s wear collections), but also at confirming Monse and Oscar de la Renta’s unconditional bond, as the two fashion houses “are a part of the same brand family”.

“We talk about brands DNAs, and I think that, on some level, if Fernando is part of the Monse DNA and part of the Oscar DNA, it’s impossible for them to be totally separate,” Bolen revealed. “And guess what? I don’t think they need to be totally separate. It’s going to be a happy day for me when I see a real customer with an Oscar blouse and a Monse skirt.”

With Alex Bolen being a practical man, he also tried to put the news into a more sustainable and relaxed point of view, reminding us that there will be “one less show that somebody has to run across town for”.

Monse and Oscar de la Renta’s upcoming conjoined runway show could be seen as a sort of declaration of intents too, as less than a month ago Carolina Herrera decided to sue the notorious American fashion house because of creative director Laura Kim’s violation of a six-month non-compete clause. Although the case appears to be settled now, by standing so close to each other Monse and Oscar de la Renta are basically telling Carolina Herrera, as well as the fashion industry as a whole, that they will not let any sort of accusations tear them apart.

