Monse Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Although Monse is young, born in 2016 at the helm of Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the brand already counts thousands of fans. The designers have experience with luxury eveningwear thanks to their role of creative directors at Oscar de la Renta. But with Monse the designer duo proved they can design clothes for women of all generations and every occasion in their life.

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection sweater and asymmetric side slit skirt

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection asymmetric skirt and off the shoulder top

For Monse Pre-Fall 2018 they kept things vibrant and cheerful with statement pieces and fun presentation. They took the ready-to-wear pieces from Monse’s latest collection grocery shopping. You can see the models all around the store flaunting Monse’s offerings while posing for the camera. Who said grocery shops are for sweater and sweatpants? Monse most certainly didn’t.

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection flared satin trousers, sweater and patterned shirt

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection ruffle jacket and asymmetric skirt

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim used their experience in delicate silhouettes they learned at Oscar de la Renta to add an intricate touch to the Monse Pre-Fall 2018 Collection. The collection is full of details that would feel fresh even to the most experienced fashion eye. Asymmetric hems, ruffles added to the most unexpected places, mismatched details, and energetic color level are the main elements of the Monse 2018 Pre-Fall Collection. After the mismatched earrings and mismatched shoe trends, Garcia and Kim took the mismatched obsession to another level. The new mismatched It pieces include half bright half dark jeans and half military denim pants half regular jeans. It’s fun and unexpected yet perfectly wearable.

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection mismatched jeans and long shirt

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection mismatched jeans and stripe blazer

For Pre-Fall 2018 Garcia and Kim upgraded layering with gown-like tops and loose sweater dress over shirt. You can’t go unnoticed in these vibrant pieces. The sweaters are also here to make a statement. The designer duo offered off-the-shoulder sweaters spiced up with color-blocking effect to elevate your style in minutes.

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection satin dress and jeans outfit

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection oversized sweater dress and patterned shirt

Garcia and Kim bared the shoulders in most of the ensembles in the Pre-Fall 2018 Monse collection. This trend was big throughout 2017 and isn’t going anywhere soon. There are even logo scarfs worn off the shoulder. The brand’s logo is unmissable, written in giant letters. Young Monse’s customers would go crazy over these scarfs. After all, there isn’t a better way to celebrate your love for a particular brand than to let everyone know what you’re wearing. Among other logo, highlights are the multicolored satin scarf and dress in a similar aesthetic.

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection monse logo scarf, off the shoulder top and asymmetric skirt

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection colorful scarf and camel suit

Monse Pre-Fall 2018 collection won’t hit the stores until June. Until then you can enjoy the energetic photo presentation shot between grocery shop aisles. The collection will most certainly get the attention of the young customers of the brand.

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection flared trousers and long shirt top

Monse Pre Fall 2018 Collection black dress with sequined sleeve

Photo Credit: Monse

