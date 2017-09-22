Fashion

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection At MFW

By Updated on

Jeremy Scott showed his spring offerings for Moschino yesterday during Milan Fashion Week. The Spring 2018 collection tells a story about biker ballerina. It was the life of a ballerina with every tiny detail included. From her time before rehearsal, the performance and the atmosphere after the performance it was all well planned. Jeremy Scott’s biker ballerina wears a leather jacket, boots and top on her way to the rehearsals and after the shows. Then she has her costumes on the scene. Some models walked the runway as living flower bouquets. This was also a part of the “Life of a Ballerina” story. At the end of a ballet performance when the dancers take a bow, people throw bouquets on the scene. So, Jeremy wanted to capture that moment in the Moschino Spring 2018 collection as well.

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW bow tie gown

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW rose leaves mini dress

“Flowers are always such a stereotype of spring, so I thought, how do I take this stereotype and make it mine? It became literally flowers,” the designer said.

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW flower gown

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW flower gown

Moschino’s recognizable graphics were missing in the Spring 2018 collection. Jeremy Scott added other details that made the pieces pop. Anna Cleveland showed face on the runway plucking giant leaves from her dress in a he-loves-me, he-loves-me-not manner. Many familiar faces walked the runway. Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid wore the show-stopping flower bouquets dresses.

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW floral embellished midi dress

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW bouquet dress

Jeremy Scott’s theme for Spring 2018 collection were ballerinas. So there was a lot of tulle in the Spring 2018 collection. From classic ballerina skirts to glamorous dresses with mile-long trains, Jeremy Scott offered tulle pieces for all ballerinas out there. The designer paired the tulle pieces with fishnet stockings and old-school boots to add an edgy vibe to the collection. After all, that’s what Moschino is all about, a faux idea of high fashion. Some even call it faute couture. Jeremy Scott’s idea for faute couture lives for more than 20 years on the fashion scene. Just recently the designer celebrated his 20th anniversary with a show in New York for his eponymous brand.

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW corset tulle gown

Moschino RTWMoschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW corset tulle gownSpring 2018 Collection at MFW Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW 4

Jeremy Scott’s intention with the Moschino Spring 2018 collection was to make people smile. The playful designs are made to entertain people in these politically challenging times.

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW red gown

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW butterfly gown

“My legacy would be a smile. If I could put a smile on someone’s face I think that’s a huge service to the world,” Scott said a night before the show.

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW floral leaves gown

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW corset tulle gown

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

Recent Posts

The 25 Most Iconic Princess Diana Looks

Celebrities Fashion

The 25 Most Iconic Princess Diana Looks

Even 20 years after her death, Princess Diana remains one of the biggest fashion icons in history. The people's favorite Princess had a unique and impeccable style. Her looks still serve as inspiration. She is...

Standout Street Style Looks from SS 2018 MFW

Fashion Gallery

Standout Street Style Looks from SS 2018 MFW

Milan is known as the capital of fashion. Each year we get excited about all the amazing shows we can see during Milan Fashion Week. We are already halfway with the week, and all of...

Prada RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

Miuccia Prada loves making political statements at her fashion shows. Prada is a political activist and supports feminism. The Spring 2018 collection is for all powerful women across the world. Many designers recently decided to...

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection At MFW

Fashion

Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection At MFW

Jeremy Scott showed his spring offerings for Moschino yesterday during Milan Fashion Week. The Spring 2018 collection tells a story about biker ballerina. It was the life of a ballerina with every tiny detail included....

Glitter Envy: The Most Glamorous Looks To Flaunt This Fall

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Glitter Envy: The Most Glamorous Looks To Flaunt This Fall

Nothing looks more glamorous than a glitter makeup look. Even designers are affected by the glitter obsession. We had a chance to see many dazzling pieces on the runway shows lately. Some brands took the...