Moschino RTW Spring 2018 Collection At MFW

Jeremy Scott showed his spring offerings for Moschino yesterday during Milan Fashion Week. The Spring 2018 collection tells a story about biker ballerina. It was the life of a ballerina with every tiny detail included. From her time before rehearsal, the performance and the atmosphere after the performance it was all well planned. Jeremy Scott’s biker ballerina wears a leather jacket, boots and top on her way to the rehearsals and after the shows. Then she has her costumes on the scene. Some models walked the runway as living flower bouquets. This was also a part of the “Life of a Ballerina” story. At the end of a ballet performance when the dancers take a bow, people throw bouquets on the scene. So, Jeremy wanted to capture that moment in the Moschino Spring 2018 collection as well.

“Flowers are always such a stereotype of spring, so I thought, how do I take this stereotype and make it mine? It became literally flowers,” the designer said.

Moschino’s recognizable graphics were missing in the Spring 2018 collection. Jeremy Scott added other details that made the pieces pop. Anna Cleveland showed face on the runway plucking giant leaves from her dress in a he-loves-me, he-loves-me-not manner. Many familiar faces walked the runway. Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid wore the show-stopping flower bouquets dresses.

Jeremy Scott’s theme for Spring 2018 collection were ballerinas. So there was a lot of tulle in the Spring 2018 collection. From classic ballerina skirts to glamorous dresses with mile-long trains, Jeremy Scott offered tulle pieces for all ballerinas out there. The designer paired the tulle pieces with fishnet stockings and old-school boots to add an edgy vibe to the collection. After all, that’s what Moschino is all about, a faux idea of high fashion. Some even call it faute couture. Jeremy Scott’s idea for faute couture lives for more than 20 years on the fashion scene. Just recently the designer celebrated his 20th anniversary with a show in New York for his eponymous brand.

Jeremy Scott’s intention with the Moschino Spring 2018 collection was to make people smile. The playful designs are made to entertain people in these politically challenging times.

“My legacy would be a smile. If I could put a smile on someone’s face I think that’s a huge service to the world,” Scott said a night before the show.

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv