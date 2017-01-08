Gigi & Bella Hadid Star In Moschino Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

The Hadid sisters had a very good year in 2016 and both Gigi and Bella Hadid are already boosting the worth of their name days into 2017. Moschino’s spring/summer 2017 ad campaign features both Gigi and Bella Hadid thanks to designer Jeremy Scott’s amazing model choice.

Scott was inspired by situations that Gigi Hadid experienced last year, saying “I was inspired by images of paparazzi photos, especially when it’s gangs of them at once. At the same time, Gigi had her own incident with the paparazzi in Milan, that added a layer of art imitating life to the concept.”

And thus the Moschino spring 2017 ad campaign, shot by photographer Steven Meisel, features the well-dressed Hadid duo surrounded by paparazzi as the theme for the campaign.

The Moschino paper-doll gowns (complete with tabs) were worn by both the sisters as they were swarmed by the paparazzi from all angles, with Gigi and Bella looking as though they were rushing to get away. The paper-doll gowns were the same from the Moschino spring 2017 runway, which is no surprise considering they were being photographed for Moschino’s spring campaign.

Though the gowns and overall looks are undoubtedly interesting, the best two were easy to pick out in my opinion for multiple reasons. I love the quirkiness of the Trompe l’oeil T-shirt dresses that Gigi Hadid wore in one of the photos. It was very reminiscent of those oversized T-shirts and aprons with the bikini body airbrushed on that people would buy as gag gifts.

As with nearly everything, it looked impeccable on Gigi in photos released on Instagram, though this could also be due to how nearly it matched her skin tone. This clearly would not be the go-to option for others, no matter how amusing. The Moschino jewelry, bag and jacket were amazing as well.

The other look worn by Bella Hadid was a two-piece ensemble adorned with a design made of paper-doll tabbed accessories and jewelry put on it. The look had a very ‘90s feel to it, but not in an overly dated way. The crop top part of the outfit featured long sleeves, while the skirt is a flattering fit and length. I especially love how in this picture, Bella’s hand is on one of the paparazzi faces.

Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele styled the shoot for the Moschino spring 2017 ad campaign and the overall effect is amazing. Thanks to the partnership of Guido Palau who styled everyone’s hair, and Pat McGrath who styled the makeup, every look is outrageously stunning.

