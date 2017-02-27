MSGM’s Fall 2017 Runway Show Exuded ‘Twin Peaks’ Inspirations

The MSGM fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed Milan Fashion Week attendees how much influence a TV show like “Twin Peaks” can generate even now. So many different inspirations are shown throughout the various fashion weeks, but they do not really stumble in this direction very often.

It is exciting to think that the inspiration for some of the seriously patterned and juxtaposing looks in this collection came from the television series that Massimo Giorgetti admits he was obsessed with for some time, echoing the sentiments of other fans. Apparently the characters of Lara Flynn Boyle and Sherilyn Fenn really caught his attention and over the weeks in January that his fall collection was coming together, Giorgetti made certain to pay attention to the symbols of the show, reproducing them within the collection.

He even included the 2017 poster with the pine trees that stated “25 years later it is happening again” in the collection as a print on some of the items. This is a big thing, and many fans can be fickle about continuation and remakes. This way no one was excluded and he tapped into the power of fandom, which will always contain people who are unexpected.

I personally love it when pop culture of any kind is an influence on fashion. Influence can come from anywhere and pop culture is a lot less exclusionary for some people. In the case of the MSGM fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection, the show Twin Peaks was the inspiration, a show that apparently really got Massimo Giorgetti’s attention and translated into his collection.

The characters have stuck with him and the images David Lynch created with his 18-episode series were more than enough inspiration – Massimo Giorgetti just had to work out how he wished to display his inspiration through his own aesthetic. This collection is the interesting result.

The different sheens from shiny raincoats adorned with cutout roses that were magnified for effect worked beautifully well with satin dresses that also featured flowers and even a mimicked version of the Twin Peaks’ Washington skyline. The shiny versus the textured options of fur, lace and ruffles were interesting to see and nearly created the need to touch.

Some of the colors were jarringly bright, even lurid in their shade, but still managed to be not only intriguing but also beautiful within the collection and as stand-alone pieces, though this could be due to the known context of each one. In keeping with fall, not only were there fur pieces, coats, sweaters and jackets, but also the soft and ever present velvet also done up to match with the Twin Peaks theme. Massimo Giorgetti really did amazing work with his inspiration, and the runway was livelier for it.

Photos courtesy of Vogue