MSGM Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

MSGM’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection celebrates the unisex fashion. Although the pieces are marked as womenswear, both man and women could wear them. In the last couple of years, the gender-bending concept of fashion has been adopted by many designers. Both on and off the runway we had a chance to see collections that celebrate the gender fluidness. Throughout the years, fashion has often served as a way of raising awareness on many levels. Breaking the gender codes in fashion means more inclusivity.

The MSGM’s unisex collection features predominantly outwear. MSGM got you covered in the next six months with cool bombers, stylish trench coats, windbreakers and tailored to perfection classic coats. The color palette varies from black and gray to vibrant red, girly pink and autumnal burned orange. All of the outwear pieces are statement pieces, especially the dynamic red shiny coat.

MSGM incorporated ruffles as the main element of decoration in their Fall/Winter 2017 collection. The collection carries a strong boyish charm, but the ruffles add a dose of femininity to the designs. Shirts feature ruffle sleeves, and the outwear and other pieces have ruffle hemlines. The ruffle maxi skirt with Dalmatian dogs on a red background is the highlight of the collection. The whole outfit is in the mega-popular athleisure style. The skirt is paired with a sporty sweater and deep V neck top with massive ruffle sleeves over it.

Speaking of athleisure, MSGM’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection is all about this relatively new trend. The sporty headbands with the brands’ logo are the new accessory of the season. MSGM offers the same headband in a couple of color options such as white with red and black with blue. Both color options are easy to pair with the other pieces from the collection.

The booties are made to make a statement. The collection features predominantly pointed toe heeled boots in black, white and red. The attention-grabbing design and colors can turn the most ordinary outfit into a cool fashion moment.

The rest of the collection also carries androgynous and athleisure vibe. The floral sweater and track pants are an absolute highlight of the collection. The color palette features both dynamic and neutral hues. There are many fun prints that are hard to ignore. The short-haired model who appears in the campaign pictures adds, even more, character to the gender-bending concept of the collection.

