MSGM Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Channels Princess Diana

MSGM’s pre-fall 2017 collection is sporty and interesting with a lot of cool layering. There are oversized men’s style sport jackets and coats, as well as an interesting cloak in the collection. Micro pleated skirts paired with ankle boots and sweaters are certainly not boring. Metallic outerwear and printed tracksuits also help to keep the overall interest level for the MSGM pre-fall 2017 collection.

Sprinkled throughout the collection is the MSGM logo, as well as elements from polo and jockeying and saddlery attire for a Britannia flair. The use of houndstooth, shiny vinyl gold and silver eco leather and silk georgette, watercolor styling and interesting silhouettes keeps things interesting. The silhouettes specifically are designed to flatter without pressing up against the form too often.

The entire MSGM pre-fall 2017 collection is inspired by Princess Diana and copious hours of watching the Netflix series “The Crown” according to designer Massimo Giorgetti, who described his collection through the short phrase “It’s minimalistic maximalism.” These influences made it easier to note the ‘out of period’ elements though they blended in seamlessly well to create a local and current sporty aesthetic.

The direction he took with the collection was very clear. “After my Spring collection I felt the need for a cleaner, more reduced approach, less over-styled,” said Giorgetti. There is still a significant amount of styling evident in the pre-fall 2017 collection, but certainly less that was shown in the spring lineup.

This particular collection is worthy of more than a smile and a note and is expected to do well, especially the Prince of Wales capes, which are very in right now. The combination of patterns and styles will work well in other ensembles just as it does in the ensembles of the collection. Each piece seems to be very adaptable to multiple styles and thus easy to integrate into current private wardrobes.

Some of Princess Diana’s ensembles were actually redone and added to this collection. There are several Prince of Wales capes with an updated touch of femininity in the form of ruffles strategically placed on certain edges.

The Italian made MSGM pre-fall 2017 collection is quirky, interesting and a bit on the edge for pieces that are fun to mix and wear. The clarity of his influences is not overdone, rather working seamlessly together for an overall well worked collection. The tailoring is decidedly masculine though it does not diminish the femininity that has been at play either.

This is a currently popular element as well, having been shown in several other collections on many different runways and ad campaigns. There is no loss of options, no filler pieces and no lack of interesting details in this collection, which is always a joy to note.

Photos courtesy of Vogue