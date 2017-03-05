Deconstructed Constellations at Mugler Fall/Winter 2017-18 Runway Show

The Mugler fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed off what Artistic Director David Koma described as ‘deconstructed constellations’ during Paris Fashion Week. The manifestation of this concept came in exaggerated, pointed shoulders and shimmering fabrics.

The color choices were very much a tactile manifestation of the night sky and the sparking of yellow stars. The designs were cleverly situated and designed to be structural, but not unreasonably exaggerated.

The variance of texture was one of the greatest features of the Mugler fall 2017 collection. One of the details included the twinkling of stars that studded down the sheer sleeves mock turtleneck collar and front of the sheer shirt beneath a belted vest with pointed shoulders.

In some of the ensembles the combinations of lame with the exaggerated shoulders came off a bit Eighties, but not wholly unattractive. All things considered the entirety of the collection was edgy (pun intended) and looked incredible, keeping to the theme and aesthetic.

The French fashion brand started by Thierry Mugler has a significant background and a stable reputation amongst the fashion community. Not only are there stunning collections under this brand name, but also a history of incredible fragrances.

Here the fashion collection seemed elevated, consistent and one that is just so amazing that it is hard to find fault in it. Artistic Director David Koma did a fantastic job on this starry collection, and it is easily expected to be seen on red carpets and at events throughout the year.

The styling of the Mugler fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection was conducive for the season in a variety of climates ranging from warm to frigid thanks to the designs of the outerwear. Outerwear is the best portion of all of the fall/winter fashion shows and that consideration was apparent with this collection.

The sculptured aspect plays well with the drama of winter and fall. The deep blues will look amazing against all of the oranges, reds and golds and even more significantly against the whites and greys of winter. So many aspects of this collection are magnificent.

Staggered hemlines were also an interesting inclusion, but this type of collection seems to offer so many options that a group of people could all have a different favorite, second choice and third and just keep going, without crossing over through the 40 different looks offered.

For example, a blue long-sleeved turtleneck dress with stunning tailoring also has a section of pleated black leather and a pocket like detail on the opposite side. At the shoulders the star shaped details were apparent and enforced, though perhaps not in as big a way as on other pieces in the collection. The tailoring of the dress is so flattering, and the juxtaposition of the two materials is one of my favorite features.

Photos courtesy of Vogue