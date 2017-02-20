Mulberry’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Show Focused on Statement-Making Accessories

The Mulberry fall/winter 2017-2018 collection showed during London Fashion Week, and the undisputed highlight of the runway presentation was the accessories. Some of the bags were just outstanding, beautifully created and properly embellished to stand out. The creative director of Mulberry, Johnny Coca also apparently has a serious love for plaid and layers.

There were no fitted or sexy items, but the silhouettes were a bit complex to say the least. The fabrics were incredible, but the way everything was put together was also complex. Complex seemed to be the secondary theme of the Mulberry fall 2017 collection, though the lineup was appreciable, but just a bit much for public consumption in some ensembles. Many of the pieces are likely to sell very well. I suspect that most of the collection will sell really well as individual pieces rather than all a set of full ensembles.

Menswear provided inspiration throughout New York Fashion Week, so it is no surprise to see it here in London Fashion Week as well. The Mulberry collection features a lot of interesting takes on traditional menswear, just done up with prints and a surprisingly broader silhouette. The effect had a feeling of pulling in a lot of good ideas, but not necessarily putting them out in a refined way.

The looks within the collection have their own elegance individually, and the concepts and individual fabric choices are glorious. There were a lot of check prints, where several even stood out thanks to the floral pattern put on top of the mix of plaids in light and dark colors. It gave off the appearance of a lace overlay without one actually being required and it was a beautiful treatment to an interesting fabric.

The eveningwear left something to be desired, as there was no flattery to the silhouettes, although the design was cool in theory. The problem, however, is that an eveningwear choice should stand out from the crowd by fitting the individual and accentuating a feature. That did not happen here unfortunately, but for those who are looking for a touch of eccentricity or intend to address the incredible treatment of the fabric, there are a few good options to choose here.

The sizing was an interesting point to this collection, which actually did manage to bind all of the looks. Oversized jackets and long layers were a part of the free-flowing silhouettes of the collection. Though there are a few areas for individualization or cohesion that could have made a difference to the Mulberry fall/ winter 2017-2018 collection, overall the individual brilliant aspects of the collection were more than enough to garner plenty of positive attention.

Photos courtesy of Vogue