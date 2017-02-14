Naeem Khan’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Celebrates Multiculturalism

Naeem Khan has possibly outdone himself with the Naeem Khan fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection that took the breath away of those who were watching the show in New York City today.

After teasing us with details from the dresses dubbed as either “Rockstar Chic” or “Seductive Glamour” on Instagram, and after unveiling pictures from Louboutin boots meant to be worn during his next fall 2017 show, Naeem Khan finally unveiled one of the most imposing collections ever, with glamour and elegance being just a small part of the proposals’ main sources of inspiration.

The 39-look Naeem Khan fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection was a mixture of ethnicity, urbanity, sophistication and empowering warrior/goddess-like notes all together, with the latter finding their biggest realization in the line-up’s grand finale.

Compared to the other collections unveiled during this ending New York Fashion Week, Naeem Khan’s autumnal take on fashion was equally variegated and colorful, with different styles and shades being presented onstage. Like, just to name a few, Bagdley Mischka’s and Oscar de la Renta’s collections, Naeem Khan also decided to include metallic refinements in his collection, opting for color-blocking motifs, as well as rich blue and red hues.

In a similar way, Naeem Khan also opted for versatile staples that could be worn almost any time (it is always Naeem Khan, after all), with the more casual ones mixing wearable figures with one-of-a-kind patchworks of completely different patterns. What makes this collection different when compared to the others, however, is how uniquely Naeem Khan managed to translate his seasonal keywords, namely elegance, glamour, rock and empowerment to fashion, often trespassing on the fine line between haute couture and ready-to-wear.

While for the Naeem Khan fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear line-up’s “more wearable” section the fashion designer focused on cheetah prints, roomy, slightly athleisure-inspired staples and jumpsuits, for the collection’s most pompous part, Naeem Khan opted for the most statuesque figures one could ever possibly think of, often refining the proposals either with long trails and capes, or structurally layered cuts. Between both parts, Naeem Khan had fun mixing such different motifs together, creating a line within the line that could be regarded neither as ready-to-wear, nor as haute couture.

Here garish colors were used to decorate intricate, abstract patterns, sequined embroideries and curve-hugging figures, with some crop tops also reminding us of a hybrid between high fashion and loungewear.

Last but not least, it is also worth mentioning not only how astoundingly he managed to embellish most of his elegant staples with loads of feathery details that, somehow, didn’t even seem like feathers, but also how effortlessly he added statement jewelry to almost all of his looks. While most of his colleagues have so far eschewed the jewelry pieces, even Alexander Wang, Khan wasn’t afraid to add opulent extra factors to an already richly eclectic collection.

Photos courtesy of Zimbio