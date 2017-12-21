Fashion

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

By Updated on

Naeem Khan’s glamour and extravaganza are back in motion for Pre-Fall 2018. The designer specializes in eveningwear, so everything is as elegant as it gets. For the end of summer 2018, Khan will get you ready with opulent long gowns, cocktail dresses, sequined jumpsuits and other statement ensembles. As always he offered pieces that make jaws drop in a feminine and spectacular way.

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection pink sequined dress

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection sequined midi dress

It is hard to choose a favorite design from Naem’s line. Every single piece is special in its own way. It all depends on what you want from a dress. As for the color range, the designer stuck to a subdued, dark palette. His shades of choice are navy and black. To those, he added playful tones such as pink, red and white which are equally elegant as the previous ones. This time Khan opted for modern cuts and trendy silhouettes.

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection embellished black dress

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black pants black and white sequined jacket

Imagine the most opulent wedding at the Hamptons, happening at the end of summer. This is the type of event perfect for these dresses. All of the looks are red carpet-worthy. Khan made a strong case for attention-grabbing jumpsuits this time. The sexiest, most eye-catching piece in the collection is a sequined black jumpsuit. It features a deep, plunging neckline and proves that pants are as sexy as dresses.

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black jumpsuit

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black and white jumpsuit

Naeem Khan’s glamour is always additionally accented by the glorious fabrics he uses. For Pre-Fall 2018 you can expect sequins in all shapes and sizes, beads, embroidery, and lace. In a couple of words, everything you need to stand out. One of the fiercest looks in the collection is a short heavily-embellished cocktail dress. The gorgeous beads and sequins form blinding fireworks.

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection sequined cocktail dress

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection sequined cocktail dress

Aside from the chic cocktail looks, there are the recognizable floor-sweeping gowns that take your breath away. The choices are impressive, starting from body-hugging revealing dresses to voluminous princess-like gowns. If you are opting for a more sensual look to show off your playful personality you will fall in love with the red lace strapless gown. And for the ones that prefer intricate glamour, there are the fairytale navy gowns embroidered with flowers.

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection red lace dress

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection navy embroidered dress

Khan’s pre-fall collection once again reminded us why he is the king of eveningwear. Even his most casual dress is a statement piece. The designer announced that he will also focus on everyday wear in the future. We can’t wait to see how Naeem’s idea for everyday dressing will fit with his super-glamorous patterns.

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black and navy dress

Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection navy embroidered dress

Photo Credit: Naeem Khan

Recent Posts

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

Nails

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

Trends, trends, trends - we can't get enough of them. Whether is a brand new idea or a comeback from the past decades, fashion obsessives know that the urge to follow the latest trends is...

Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

After serving his talent to Jean Paul Gaultier, Cavalli, Lacroix, Emanuel Ungaro and Emilio Pucci, Peter Dundas finally launched his eponymous label. For Peter that meant creative freedom. The world of fashion has enjoyed Dundas's...

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Being Kim Kardashian West's personal makeup artist comes with a lot of perks. Like 5-7 boxes full of makeup delivered every day at your door. Even the biggest beauty influencers and magazine editors don't see...

Makeup Looks That Will Make Your Brown Eyes Stand Out

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Makeup Looks That Will Make Your Brown Eyes Stand Out

If you have brown eyes, consider it as a blessing. Brown eyed girls are the ones that usually opt for contacts probably because they don't know the real value of the color of their eyes....

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

Celebrities Fashion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

The most popular couple in the world at the moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their official engagement photos. The happy duo shared three of their gorgeous pictures, taken by Alexi Lubomirski. Meghan and...