Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Naeem Khan’s glamour and extravaganza are back in motion for Pre-Fall 2018. The designer specializes in eveningwear, so everything is as elegant as it gets. For the end of summer 2018, Khan will get you ready with opulent long gowns, cocktail dresses, sequined jumpsuits and other statement ensembles. As always he offered pieces that make jaws drop in a feminine and spectacular way.

It is hard to choose a favorite design from Naem’s line. Every single piece is special in its own way. It all depends on what you want from a dress. As for the color range, the designer stuck to a subdued, dark palette. His shades of choice are navy and black. To those, he added playful tones such as pink, red and white which are equally elegant as the previous ones. This time Khan opted for modern cuts and trendy silhouettes.

Imagine the most opulent wedding at the Hamptons, happening at the end of summer. This is the type of event perfect for these dresses. All of the looks are red carpet-worthy. Khan made a strong case for attention-grabbing jumpsuits this time. The sexiest, most eye-catching piece in the collection is a sequined black jumpsuit. It features a deep, plunging neckline and proves that pants are as sexy as dresses.

Naeem Khan’s glamour is always additionally accented by the glorious fabrics he uses. For Pre-Fall 2018 you can expect sequins in all shapes and sizes, beads, embroidery, and lace. In a couple of words, everything you need to stand out. One of the fiercest looks in the collection is a short heavily-embellished cocktail dress. The gorgeous beads and sequins form blinding fireworks.

Aside from the chic cocktail looks, there are the recognizable floor-sweeping gowns that take your breath away. The choices are impressive, starting from body-hugging revealing dresses to voluminous princess-like gowns. If you are opting for a more sensual look to show off your playful personality you will fall in love with the red lace strapless gown. And for the ones that prefer intricate glamour, there are the fairytale navy gowns embroidered with flowers.

Khan’s pre-fall collection once again reminded us why he is the king of eveningwear. Even his most casual dress is a statement piece. The designer announced that he will also focus on everyday wear in the future. We can’t wait to see how Naeem’s idea for everyday dressing will fit with his super-glamorous patterns.

Photo Credit: Naeem Khan