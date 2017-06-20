Naeem Khan’s designs are regulars on the red carpet. Just recently the designer accompanied the Danish beauty and Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver at the CFDA Awards. The model wore an astonishing suit with glitter embellishments and sexy black bralette by the designer. It seems that Josephine and Khan really enjoy working together. Just a few days later she was spotted at the Country Music Association Awards in a mesmerizing white jumpsuit by the same designer. The designer specializes in eveningwear and his designs have just the right amount of glamour that the red carpet needs.

For the Resort 2018 Collection, he got inspired by his recent support of the New York Botanical Garden’s Conservatory Ball.

“The whole idea came from my support for the Botanical Gardens, nature, and what is happening in our world,” said Khan for his latest collection.

As Khan indicated the floral prints and embellishments played a key role in the Resort 2018 Collection. The most noticeable pieces of the collection are definitely the silk dresses with massive floral print. Other eye-catchy pieces are the gowns with floral embellishments. It’s probably just a matter of time when we will spot some of the celebrities with these gowns on the red carpet.

For his clientele that needs more wearable pieces, Naeem designed beautiful floral and lace midi dresses perfect for many summer celebrations. Most of the lace pieces are combined with fishnet stockings. According to the designer, the fishnets won’t leave the fashion scene anytime soon.

Speaking of wearable pieces Naeem included several long and midi dresses decorated with dazzling details that are not overly dramatic.

Naeem Khan Resort 2018 Collection features a rich palette of vibrant colors. The breath-taking dresses in plain colors are equally effective as the floral ones. Rich coral, royal blue, and peach tones dominated the solid silk dresses. Instead of prints, Naeem used heavy embellishments to decorate the dresses on their top part.

For those who are on the edgier side, Naeem designed colorful pieces, some of them with floral decorations and paired them with the infamous fishnets.

With such feminine and attention-grabbing designs, it’s just a matter of time when another Victoria Secret Angel will fall under Naeem Khan’s spell. His luxury eveningwear has everything that the red needs. On the other hand, the wearable pieces are a perfect way for the designer to reach non-celebrity clientele.

Photo Courtesy of Naeem Khan