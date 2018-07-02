Naked Suits Are Celebs’ Favorite Thing To Rock

Celebrities love to keep it sassy and sexy, especially when it comes to red carpet events. Their latest obsession is naked suits. The necklines of their blazers are always very low, while some even opt to completely ditch the top underneath. Feast your eyes on these sultry looks debuted by your favorite celebrities.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is known for her bold fashion choices that leave very little to the imagination. The young actress decided to flaunt this pretty plum blazer without a single piece of clothing underneath.