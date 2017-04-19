Naomi Campbell Teams Up With Diesel On a Charitable Collection

Diesel has just teamed up with Naomi Campbell on a charitable collection to support the Fashion For Relief project, whose spokeswoman is the iconic model. The Naomi Campbell x Diesel capsule collection, dubbed Child at Heart, features artworks created by all those children who currently attend Italy’s Diesel HQ kindergarten, which include all things creative from ladybugs to hearts.

“Fashion For Relief works in emergency situations in conjunction with other charities on the ground,” Campbell said of her Diesel collaboration. “This amazing and special project will provide much needed aid and support for refugee children.”

Founded in 2005, The Fashion For Relief charitable foundation has so far involved various celebrities such as Kate Moss and Justin Bieber and, according to Diesel’s owner Renzo Rosso, the idea of a possible collaboration between both parts has been in the works ever since 2015, which was when Naomi Campbell presented the renowned amfAR Award of Courage specifically to Renzo Rosso.

“We were very excited to participate in a project which, on top of contributing to a good cause, was a fun moment for the kids to be creative and think about symbols of love, like the heart and the ladybird,” Diesel’s creative director Nicola Formichetti told British Vogue.

“I’m really proud to be launching this project next week with an event in Paris with Naomi and Nicola,” then revealed Diesel’s owner Renzo Rosso, “The children of today are our future and Child at Heart is about helping the children in need and giving a hand to those who are left behind. More than ever, we want the world to know that love and togetherness are crucial in creating a society we all want to live in, and the future we all deserve.”

To better help the Fashion for Relief charitable foundation, Diesel turned the children’s artworks into must-have t-shirts (which retail for €45), hoodies and even jumpers (the price tags of which have not been revealed yet), the lines and figures of which perfectly go hand in hand with the children’s colorful and jocose designs.

With the ad campaign already available to be seen on basically any of Diesel’s social media accounts, and the products being available to shop both online at diesel.com and in selected Diesel boutiques worldwide, the Children at Heart’s capsule collection just confirms Diesel’s involvement in charity once more, as well as Renzo Rosso as one of those fashion designers that are involved in fighting for a more equal social justice.

“So far it has supported over 170 initiatives worldwide benefitting the lives of more than 180,000 people,” Rosso concluded. “It’s very close to my heart and I work every day to ensure that all projects we support are sustainable, innovative, have a direct social impact – and operating costs as close to zero as possible. My dream is that this becomes the way any foundation and philanthropic initiative is run worldwide.”

Photos courtesy of British Vogue