Naomi Campbell & Kate Moss Reunited for Kim Jones’s Last Louis Vuitton Show

It has been a while since a designer convinced the legendary Kate Moss to go back on the runway. Her last official walk was at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2013 women’s show. Five years later, the same fashion house got Moss up on the runway. The credit goes to Kim Jones, Louis Vuitton’s menswear designer, and Kate’s close friend. He invited the ’90s biggest runway stars Kate Moss and her supermodel friend Naomi Campbell on his last Louis Vuitton show. The designer is leaving the fashion house after 7 years of service. Kim Jones made sure to depart with a stellar show. Watching the iconic supermodel pals Naomi and Kate stroll down the runway was a moment to remember.

Although men’s fashion weeks attract way less audience than the women’s ones, die-hard fashionistas might be sorry If they missed this Paris Mens’ Fashion Week. Kim Jones closed his Fall/Winter 2018 Louis Vuitton fashion show holding hands with Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. The two supermodels wore shiny matching monogrammed trench coats and edgy lace-up boots. As Kim Jones was taking his final bow, the heavily influential audience at Palais-Royal stood on their feet for a standing ovation. Kim Jones is truly one of the greatest menswear designers adored by designers, celebrities, and fashion obsessives. Victoria Beckham and her famous husband, Olivier Rousteing, Virgil Abloh, Craig Green, Humberto Leon, and Chitose Abe were the designers who watched the show from the front row.

Kim Jones used his last show to thank the man who got him the job as a menswear designer at Louis Vuitton. The designer shared photos from Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss with the caption:

“This was really a thank-you and reference to Marc Jacobs’s early-2000s Vuitton and the fact that he was the one who gave me the opportunity to be [at] Louis Vuitton. Thank you all.”

Besides honoring Marc Jacobs’s era at Louis Vuitton, Kim Jones made s strong case for age-inclusivity on the runway. Naomi Campbell 47, and Kate Moss 44 proved that they still own the runway. Campbell was pretty present on the fashion scene lately. She helped Donatella Versace to pay tribute to her late brother Gianni Versace closing the fashion house’s Spring 2018 show together with other older supermodels such as Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen. The model also joined her beloved Azzedine Alaia at his couture Fall 2017 show in July. That was his last show before he passed away in November.