Natacha Ramsay-Levi Named New Chloé Creative Director

The wait is over! Natacha Ramsay-Levi was officially named as Chloé’s new creative director on March 10th, following Clare Waight Keller’s departure from the famed French fashion house earlier last year.

Chloé’s long tradition of female creative directors is thus remaining strong, with Natacha Ramsay-Levi being particularly proud of this legacy. “I am very proud to join a house founded by a woman to dress women,” Ramsay-Levi revealed in an official press note. “I want to create fashion that enhances the personality of the woman who wears it, fashion that creates a character and an attitude, without ever imposing a ‘look.’ ”

Ramsey-Levi is thus following in the footsteps of acclaimed Chloé’s creative directors that, aside from Waight Keller, included Phoebe Philo, Stella McCartney, Gaby Aghion and Hannah MacGibbon. As Chloé’s co-founder Aghion, Ramsey-Levi is a Frenchwoman too, which adds a romantic and nostalgic touch to her appointment, too.

Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s role, which includes being responsible for Chloé’s ready-to-wear clothing and accessory lines, will be effective starting from April 3rd, with her first debut collection scheduled for September 2017 during Paris Fashion Week.

A longtime friend of Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, who sort of revealed her as being Chloé’s new fashion designer on Instagram earlier this week, Natacha Ramsey-Levi was working at Balenciaga when Ghesquière was at its helm, and was particularly busy creating staples for its pre-collections.

After 11 long years spent at Balenciaga, she moved along with Ghesquière to Louis Vuitton, were she worked at the French fashion house’s creative direction for women’s ready-to-wear ever since 2013. According to some sources, before joining Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton, Ramsay-Levi went on consult from brands such as Hermès and Acne Studios, which means that her resume is even more eclectic than what we thought.

Meanwhile, at Chloè’s headquarters, everybody seems to be extremely thrilled with the appointment, as Waight Keller’s departure was an incredibly heartbroken one and many were extremely worried about the house’s future, which is now definitely in good hands.

“I am particularly happy to welcome Natacha to Chloé,” Chloé’s President Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye said via a press release. “Her extensive experience at two prestigious fashion houses and her creative energy will further expand the maison in Gaby’s vision: at the intersection of Parisian couture savoir faire and the youthful attitude of the Chloé girl.”

As for Waight Keller, sources close to WWD revealed she has another job lined up, which, however, apparently does not involve Céline or Burberry. Given the fact that WWD’s sources were right when they reported that Ramsey-Levi was in talks with Chloé back in December 2016, we bet we are definitely going to hear good news from Waight Keller in the months to come (or hopefully sooner).

Photo courtesy of @nramsaylevi