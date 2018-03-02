Net-a-Porter Teams Up with Six Designers to Celebrate International Women’s Day

The luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter partnered with six popular designers and several celebrities to celebrate the International Women’s Day. This holiday is on March 8 and we have a strong feeling that this time it’s going to be a special one. With the many changes in the industry, including the #MeToo movement, women are finally speaking up. And the campaign that Net-a-Porter launched with Ganni, Off-White, Stella McCartney, Chloé, Bella Freud and Rosie Asoulin is another way to support this positive changes.



Each of the six designers got to create a special shirt that features their own view of female empowerment and bravery. It’s a limited-edition capsule exclusive to Net-a-Porter. Although celebrities are already rocking these tees, the good thing is that you can also get them because they are available for sale. All of the profits will be donated to an organization that has been taking care of women survivors from war since 1993. The Women for Women non-profit has helped half a million females from many countries around the world.

Chloé’s empowering T-shirt was designed by their creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi. She introduced a minimalist design, white tee with a statement small pocket. The pocket is embroidered with golden female silhouettes. Bella Freud decided to decorate her white tee with a striking neon saying that claims “Love for You”. The designer’s initial idea is to spread love and support through fashion. Stella McCartney’s T-shirt features a “Thanks Girls” slogan.

“Recognizing both the universality and individuality of women was behind much of what I wanted to say with my first collection at Chloé. This is what drew me to using a Cycladic totem of femininity, a symbol dating back more than four millenniums yet still timeless, as a pendant necklace. I wanted to translate this message for International Women’s Day, repeating this symbol in gold thread on the pocket with a matching metallic ring piercing through the sleeve. Together these details represent the life-giving force within all women.”- said Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

For the occasion, the online retailer also collaborated with several celebrities who strongly support and raise female empowerment. Nicole Kidman, Taraji P. Henson, Dakota Fanning, Viola Davis, Karen Elson, Natalia Vodianova, Zoe Saldana took it to Instagram and expressed their support for the campaign.

Fashion has been used for many different causes so far, but celebrating and empowering women might be the most significant one. After flaunting black dresses at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards, celebs are now once again involving fashion in their fight for equality.