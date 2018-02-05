New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018 Preview

The New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018 starts today, February 5, and ends on February 14. Men’s shows will run for 2 days, from today, until February 7. Then, starting from February 8 until February 14, designers will show their women’s offerings. With multiple names leaving this spectacle, CFDA decided to turn this NYFW into a 10-day affair. The idea was to bring more attention, editors, and visitors to the men’s shows that are usually not as popular as the women’s ones. The CFDA expected that this move will make it easier for people to attend both shows since they are on the same schedule.



On the bright side, big designer fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs, Coach, Tom Ford, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, and Philipp Plein are staying in town for the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018. These names are well-known for their stellar shows, so we can only hope that they have something big for this year’s NYFW. Other designers that will show in New York are Raf Simons with two shows, one during the menswear schedule for his eponymous brand and one for Calvin Klein during the second part of the NYFW.

Victoria Beckham announced that this is her last season in New York. The British designer will take her eponymous label to London Fashion Week in September right in time for its 10-year anniversary. Bottega Veneta is another bright spot on the NYFW Fall/Winter 2018 schedule. The fashion house will celebrate the opening of his massive Madison Avenue store and New York seemed like a far better idea than Milan for this season. Matthew Adams Dolan and Eckhaus Latta are new and emerging designers that will bring fresh energy into this year’s NYFW.

It seems that the good and the bad news are barely keeping balance when it comes to NYFW Fall/Winter 2018. One of the buzziest labels on the schedule will no longer host a fashion show. Rihanna’s Fenty By Puma will pass on the traditional show this year and is still unknown how she will present the new offerings from her brand. Since Rihanna is the most influential celebrity in the world of fashion, she doesn’t necessarily need a fashion show, but we can’t say that we won’t miss her spectacles. J. Crew and Public School are also skipping the shows this year. Additionally, Delpozo is moving to LFW and Tome is getting ready for Paris.

Huge fashion houses Tom Browne, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, and Rodarte have departed from NYFW last year. Just recently Alexander Wang announced that he is moving his #WangFest in June and December with combined shows for his pre and main collections. Additionally, Marchesa pretty expectantly canceled its NYFW show due to the controversy that is happening around the brand in the last few months. Just for the records., Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is one of the designers and owners of the brand.

These days we will see if NYFW will manage to keep its old shine after all these changes. Stay tuned for updates and collections.

Photo Credit: Getty Images