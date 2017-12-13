New York Fashion Week Introduces a Series of Changes

New York Fashion Week has lost a bit of its shine in the previous seasons. Last year many big brands decided to skip the runway concept or show their collections overseas. Proenza Schouler, Adieu, Thom Browne, and Rodarte left NYFW leaving a gap in the schedule. On the top of that, the rapper Kanye West made a last-minute cancelation of his Yeezy show. Altogether New York Fashion Week wasn’t as spectacular as in the past years. But the CFDA is making efforts to bring back the New York Fashion Week on its pedestal.

One of the big changes in the New York Fashion Week is that the men’s and women’s fashion shows are no longer divided. Therefore, the New York Fashion week isn’t just a week anymore but a 10-day affair. The shows on the schedule are marked as men’s, women’s and coed. New York Fashion Week: Men’s won’t be a separate entity from the official NYFW anymore. The decision to combine the men’s and women’s shows was brought with hope to bring more publicity to the men’s section.

“We keep finding ways to help designers find new outlets to show their collections. Whether that’s showing men’s and women’s together, showing off-schedule or even overseas… By having the men’s shows adjacent to women’s, we hope we will have strong showing for NYFW,” CFDA vice president of marketing Mark Beckham told WWD.

With a single 10-day schedule it will be easier for everybody to attend both men’s and women’s shows as well as the coed ones. The women’s shows usually get more media attention and attract celebrity and influencer audience as well as editors of the most renowned fashion magazines. This year they might decide to attend all the shows since the schedule makes it easier than ever. Men’s shows will happen from Monday, February 5 to Wednesday, February 7. Then women’s shows will continue on Thursday, February 8 to Wednesday, February 14.

Some of the biggest designer names and fashion houses will make an appearance on both segments of the New York Fashion Week. Raf Simons will present the latest offerings for his eponymous label during the men’s segment. Moreover, the Calvin Klein’s show will take place in the second half of the week. Other designers that will show during the first half of the week are Perry Ellis, Hugo Boss, and Todd Snyder.

We have yet to see if the latest changes in the schedule will help New York Fashion Week to get back its old fame.