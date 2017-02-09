Nicholas K Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Brings Warrior Vibes to NYFW

Whenever it comes to Nicholas K, we instantly know things will get rather eclectic. For their latest Nicholas K fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear show, designer duo Nicholas and Christopher Kunz overwhelmed New York Fashion Week’s fashions with a 49-piece collection that is all about modernity and urbanity, with hints of futuristic references and safari-inspired motifs that make most of the outfits warrior-approved.

As it often happens when it comes to the siblings’ runway shows, the Nicholas K fall/winter 2017-18 collection was coherently showcased in different sections, too, with each one of the themes used being analysed thoroughly.

The first part tinted New York with golden accents that served as the founding base from which conceptual garments such as golden capris, ankle boots and anoraks were developed, and which showed Nicholas K’s appeal for outerwear and futuristic inspirations. This section also introduced us to Nicholas and Christopher Kunz’s efforts to intertwine completely different patterns all together, often inventing new styles that one cannot help but covet.

Here the lines were overall relaxed, and could be compared to those one can easily find while browsing through pictures of Northern European suburban street-style lovers. Towards the end of this first part, Nicholas and Christopher Kunz enjoyed mixing gold hues with sheer animal patterns, encouraging us to experiment with fashion as much as they themselves do in the first place.

The Nicholas K fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection was, on the other hand, more soigné in its styles, with strong Parisian-inspired imaginaries acting as the biggest source of inspiration. Here the duo decided to focus on a warm, rich red color that effortlessly enhanced the silhouettes, especially when it came to heavily layered garments that, unless one is taller than six feet, wouldn’t look that flattering in. Here the experimentations brought the Kuntz siblings to broaden their range of materials, jumping from shiny leather fabrics to streatchy jerseys and even romantic velvets.

But it was with the third section, however, that Nicholas K showed its most minimalist and Scandi-chic style. With a color palette that almost solely revolved around silvery whites and beiges (with the sole exception of a few omnipresent reds), this part takes ton-sur-ton so seriously, at times it is almost hard to tell the single staples apart. Filled with an abounding number of separates, this section could be described as more winter-friendly, with warm sweaters, cozy turtlenecks and roomy cargo pants being the best utilitarian fashions. This part primarily focused on relaxed lines, too, yet at the same time proved the creative duo has a lot to say when it comes to sharp, clean cuts, as well.

To spice things up, Nicholas and Christopher Kunz placed, between one urban-inspired garment and another, revisited Nineties-inspired heroin chic dresses and tops that are just the perfect combination between utilitarianism and haute couture.

Photos courtesy of Vogue