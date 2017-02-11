Nicole Miller’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Is Inspired by The Tarot

The vision for the Nicole Miller fall/winter 2017-2018 collection was created with inspiration from the tarot. Nicole Miller cites the inspiration as “a vision of the future with an eye to the past”. The winding runway was interesting, weaving in and out of the space and allowing full view of each of the looks.

The models’ aesthetics included very dark, smoky and mysterious eyes and slightly wavy hair. The entire runway presentation took just over 11 minutes and featured several layered looks with dark colors and dark denim. The tarot influence was obvious in patchwork and printed design on several of the outfits along with embellishments of chains to accessorize a jacket.

There were several urban looks and even a few outerwear options that could be worn out thanks to the great styling and to ward off the snow and cold outside. Many of the looks included knit beanies as a warming fall accessory as well as scarves. The majority of the looks featured shiny black boots.

A leather jacket with patches over a sheer maxi dress with black undergarments was an excellent look that came along, but overall the Nicole Miller fall 2017 collection was intriguing. Although the collection was unexpectedly dark, designed with the idea of being mysterious and featuring obvious callouts to several tarot cards, I loved it.

The collection was not all black; there were shimmering gold and silver elements throughout as well as cool use of fur, knits and sequins along with the chains and patchwork. Though many of the ensembles in the Nicole Miller fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection had a heavy goth aesthetic, some of the ensembles were just very pretty.

The element of danger included in some looks was interesting to observe and the varying silhouettes were a great feature as well. Many of the looks featured a lot of movement but what I found surprising was how many of the ready-to-wear looks were very clearly streetwear. The variety of necklines offers options so that one to flatter anyone could be found.

Several of the embellished looks had actual tarot cards designed onto them as interesting details. For some, actually wearing the tarot cards without knowing the meaning could be a very negative and unsettling thing, but for the most part I believe people will chalk it up to ‘fashion’ erasing the point and context of the tarot in favor of the look.

Being fair to Nicole Miller, the look was genuinely interesting and even a bit exciting; one of the gowns was full of eyes. But at least one of the patterns featured actual tarot recreations of cards like the Chariot, the Devil, the Queen of Swords, the Moon, the Star and the Empress, for example. With tarot, each card can read differently based on the order and the person they are being read for, but a certain amount of respect is commanded that I do not think was given with the collection.

Photos courtesy of Vogue