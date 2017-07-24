Fashion

Nike Chrome Blush Millennial Pink Collection

By Updated on

The biggest trendsetters and fashion influencers are obsessed with the millennial pink color lately. The most interesting thing is that is not a single color. To be more precise nobody can agree what color exactly is the millennial pink. The sports giant Nike just made the struggle a lot easier with its latest drop. They released an entire millennial pink collection and named it Nike Chrome Blush Collection. Just when we thought that the millennial pink is something like a grapefruit shade of apricotty salmon, Nike stepped out with a chrome blush millennial pink collection.

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection logo sweater and shorts

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection sweater and leggings

We don’t have to necessarily agree on the color. The most important thing is that Nike’s latest drop is what millennial dreams are made of. After all, the best thing about going to the gym is getting dressed for the gym. The Chrome Blush Collection will most certainly make that part even more exciting now. There is everything from tanks and sweatshirts to sneakers and sports bras in this dusty light pink shade. It’s just a matter of time when the biggest fashion influencers will flaunt their millennial pink gym outfits on Instagram. The Chrome Blush Nike sporty collection is instagrammable, fashionable and simply beautiful.

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection tank top and ball

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection short sports skirt

Nike’s Chrome Blush Collection is made of 31 irresistible pieces with black, white, gray and silver details besides the millennial pink. The collection is a mix of trendy and practical and there is something for everyone. The name comes from the concept “women versus machines” which is why Nike mixed a traditionally feminine color with metallic shades.

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection sports bra

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection sneakers

Besides the clothing pieces, the collection is predominantly focused on sneakers. There are 21 millennial pink hued styles of sneakers that carry an athleisure vibe. The beautiful suede sneakers, for example, are perfect for both the gym and everyday walk around town. The other styles of sneakers are also very stylish and every fashion-forward active girl would want to own a pair.

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection sneakers

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection sneakers

Nike Chrome Blush Collection will make you look insanely good while burning calories. The collection is already available on Nike’s website and you better hurry up if you want to put your hands on the millennial pink sporty pieces. Considering the fact that everybody is crazy for the millennial pink hue now, the collection is expected to sell out immediately.

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection tank top and shorts

Nike Chrome Blush Millenial Pink Collection tank top and shorts

Photo Courtesy of Nike

Recent Posts

Lily-Rose Depp and Cara Delevingne are Chanel’s Muses for the Fall 2017 Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Lily-Rose Depp and Cara Delevingne are Chanel’s Muses for the Fall 2017 Campaign

Karl Lagerfeld's muses, Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp, took over Chanel’s Fall 2017 Campaign. The 24-year-old and 18-year-old models are the focus in Chanel’s latest ad journey. Both of them have been Karl’s favorite girls...

Celebrity Swimsuit Edition for Summer 2017

Fashion Lingerie and Swimwear

Celebrity Swimsuit Edition for Summer 2017

Celebrities tend to make us all jealous when they flaunt their perfect beach bodies every single summer. During the summer vacation, they visit the most luxurious resorts and post the most beautiful pictures. Toned and...

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are the Stars of the Ochirly Fall 2017 Campaign

Fashion

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are the Stars of the Ochirly Fall 2017 Campaign

Imagine the two biggest models at the moment shooting a campaign together. It literally doesn’t get any better. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are the main stars of Ochirly’s Fall 2017 campaign. The young supermodels...

Nike Chrome Blush Millennial Pink Collection

Fashion

Nike Chrome Blush Millennial Pink Collection

The biggest trendsetters and fashion influencers are obsessed with the millennial pink color lately. The most interesting thing is that is not a single color. To be more precise nobody can agree what color exactly...

Gorgeous Wearable Celebrity Makeup Looks to Try This Summer

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Gorgeous Wearable Celebrity Makeup Looks to Try This Summer

We spotted the best celebrity summer makeup looks to cover all your summer weddings, night outs, and everyday events. Take a look at these insanely gorgeous wearable makeup looks and get inspired. Lily Collins The actress...