Nike Chrome Blush Millennial Pink Collection

The biggest trendsetters and fashion influencers are obsessed with the millennial pink color lately. The most interesting thing is that is not a single color. To be more precise nobody can agree what color exactly is the millennial pink. The sports giant Nike just made the struggle a lot easier with its latest drop. They released an entire millennial pink collection and named it Nike Chrome Blush Collection. Just when we thought that the millennial pink is something like a grapefruit shade of apricotty salmon, Nike stepped out with a chrome blush millennial pink collection.

We don’t have to necessarily agree on the color. The most important thing is that Nike’s latest drop is what millennial dreams are made of. After all, the best thing about going to the gym is getting dressed for the gym. The Chrome Blush Collection will most certainly make that part even more exciting now. There is everything from tanks and sweatshirts to sneakers and sports bras in this dusty light pink shade. It’s just a matter of time when the biggest fashion influencers will flaunt their millennial pink gym outfits on Instagram. The Chrome Blush Nike sporty collection is instagrammable, fashionable and simply beautiful.

Nike’s Chrome Blush Collection is made of 31 irresistible pieces with black, white, gray and silver details besides the millennial pink. The collection is a mix of trendy and practical and there is something for everyone. The name comes from the concept “women versus machines” which is why Nike mixed a traditionally feminine color with metallic shades.

Besides the clothing pieces, the collection is predominantly focused on sneakers. There are 21 millennial pink hued styles of sneakers that carry an athleisure vibe. The beautiful suede sneakers, for example, are perfect for both the gym and everyday walk around town. The other styles of sneakers are also very stylish and every fashion-forward active girl would want to own a pair.

Nike Chrome Blush Collection will make you look insanely good while burning calories. The collection is already available on Nike’s website and you better hurry up if you want to put your hands on the millennial pink sporty pieces. Considering the fact that everybody is crazy for the millennial pink hue now, the collection is expected to sell out immediately.

Photo Courtesy of Nike