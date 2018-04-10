Nike, Converse & Jordan to Release “Art of a Champion” Collab

Three legendary sneaker brands teamed up to create an even more legendary collection. Nike, Converse, and Jordan announced that they will be releasing a line of 16 sneaker designs that pay homage to the NBA Playoff race. The retro-inspired collection is called “Art of a Champion” and will feature a mystery drop at the end of the championship.



This partnership is all about the number 16. This is the number of basketball playoffs that one team has to win in order to get the sought-after NBA championship title. So, Nike and its divisions Jordan Brand and Converse are celebrating the history of this sport and all the ones that have contributed to making it a world-popular one. The NBA 2018 Playoffs start on April 14, which is the same day when the first design drops. They end on May 8.

The collection will honor some of the biggest basketball names in the history. You will see the favorite sneakers of legends such as Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Scottie Pippen, Rasheed Wallace, and LeBron James. All of the designs are inspired by significant moments in the careers of these players. They will be a perfect reminder of how basketball has a way of shaping and inspiring people’s lives.

Among the designs, you’ll find many that you’ll instantly recognize by the name. The Nike selection includes Scottie Pippen’s legendary Air Maestro 2, the Air Force 1 with a signature Rasheed Wallace vibe, Kobe 1 Protro, KD IV, the Zoom Soldier LeBron 1 and a special-edition sneaker that pays homage to Moses Malone.

Converse’s collection features several iconic styles including the Converse Pro Leather Mid, Chuck 70 Ox, Fastbreak Hi, and Star Player Ox. These designs celebrate the genius players Wes Unseld, Julius Erving, Bill Russel and Kevin McHale.

And leave it up to Jordan to finish off the line with the absolute favorites of all-times. First of all, you’ll see the Air Jordan 14 “Last Shot”, dedicated to the legend’s final shot during the last game of his career. They are followed by Air Jordan 1 “Pass the Torch” for Kawhi Leonard, Air JordanXX8 for Ray Allen and Air Jordan 11 Low “Rook to Queen” for Maya Moore.

The three brands will first release 15 sneakers. The 16th “Art of a Champion” pair will completely depend on who wins this year’s NBA championship. According to the sportswear company, the shoes will be released in the course of the several upcoming months. So, you shouldn’t expect the whole collection to drop at once. If there is a style that you like you have to keep your eyes open for the launch date. The first one that will be available is the Kobe 1 Proto “Final Seconds” that drops on April 14 and it will cost $175. Moreover, the last sneaker is Nike’s Air Force 270 “Gold Standard” which will launch on June 14 for $170.

Photo Credit: Nike