Nike’s Air Force 1 Collab With Off-White, Travis Scott & More

Nike is celebrating the 35th anniversary of their most iconic model, the Air Force 1. For that purpose, the sportswear giant teamed up with five big names at the moment. The exciting collection is named AF100 and features five brand new styles of sneakers. Virgil Abloh from Off-White, the rapper Travis Scott, Roc-A-Fella, Just Don, and Errolson Hugh from the brand Acronym are the ones that got to create the new collection.

The Air Force 1 got five new faces while keeping its signature aesthetic. The designers had the freedom to include personal elements in the new styles. But, they still had to maintain all the things that are recognizable for these sneakers ever since the beginning.

“There is no other shoe that connects to sport, music, fashion, art, the street and the city all at the same time. The most ubiquitous Air Force 1 is the white-white. For the 35th anniversary, we selected collaborators who are impacting future generations across culture. Their brief was filtered through the white-white lens. The design brief was to remain classic and recognizable to the Air Force 1 while connecting to each collaborator’s life personally and the fields they represent.”- said the lead designer and creative director of Nike, Al Baik.

The It designer of the moment, Virgil Abloh created a shoe with a silver Nike logo and the “Off-White for Nike” words behind the sign. This is the first design that will be released, and fans can get it at the ComplexCon event at Long Beach. The Air Force 1 x Off-White will drop on November 4.

Roc-A-Fella and Kareem “Biggie” Burk are set to launch their style on November 30. The designer kept the look of his Air Force 1 simple. He just added the logo of his brand to the sneaker. This style will cost you $220.

Don Crowley and his brand Just Don included several details that belong to the Air Force 2 and 3. The designer used premium leather and combined luxury with sportswear. This Air Force 1 will release on December 1 and will cost $280.

The rap super-star Travis Scot will release his design on December 2. He upgraded the classic version by adding a silver, shiny Nike logo, and new patches. The price for this style is $220.

The last one to launch his design is Errolson Hugh from Acronym. He created a contemporary sneaker that features a side zipper. These sneakers will cost $280.

The last three styles will be sold through the SNKRS app by Nike and at selected retailers. Bruce Kilgore designed the first Nike Air Force in 1982. These are the most iconic sneakers and the collaboration is the proper way to celebrate them.

Photo Credit: Nike

