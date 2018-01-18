Nike’s “The 1 Reimagined” Collection Is All About Female Empowerment

The sneaker industry is finally becoming more inclusive for women’s designs. Over the past few years, sneakers became a must-have item in every fashionista’s closet. Fashion influencers started including them in every one of their chic outfits. These days you can sport the kicks with feminine dresses, cool winter looks and even wear them for special events. Thankfully, Nike is making one more step to gender equality with their new collection.



The sportswear giant is launching a women’s sneaker collection named “The 1 Reimagined”. The title of the exclusive line is telling the story behind the inspiration. Nike’s team decided to reimagine and rework two of their most iconic styles: Air Jordan One and Air Force One.

“We chose the Air Force 1 and the Air Jordan 1 because they’re two styles that really resonate with women and are also two of our most iconic shoes at Nike. We really wanted to take those two shoes and reimagine them through the lens of women. We know that sneaker culture is growing and we wanted to offer 10 new silhouettes and styles. We all brought different skill sets to the team. It was less about pulling together all women but really just focusing on bringing together the best talent. The genesis of creativity is diversity. From a design point of view, each of the designers has a unique background and personality. Our theory is that when you mix diverse creative talents you realize some magic.”- said the senior creative director of Nike Sportswear for the female division, Georgina James.

Georgina gathered an all-female team of designers, material specialists, and colorists to work on “The 1 Reimagined” collection. The whole point is to celebrate women and introduce cool styles that will fit the latest trends. The 14 ladies came up with 10 new designs that are unlike anything you’ve seen before. They didn’t focus on just using the same style and releasing it in different colors like many have done before. Instead, the team stuck to only one color, and completely reworked the looks of the Air Force One and Air Jordan One. The styles are divided into five themes: Rebel, Sage, Lover, Explorer, and Jester. Each one offers a unique silhouette of sneakers, starting from statement high-tops to lace up kicks.

The collection will be available starting from February 7 in several New York Nike stores and retailers. All of the remaining styles will drop on the Nike SNKS app on February 9. The prices will range between $120 and $160.

Photo Credit: Nike