Nike’s Unlaced Is About to Change the Future of Women’s Sneakers

Leave it to Nike to make the women’s sneaker industry more diverse and inclusive. Ladies sure do love sneakers, but they don’t always get what they want and deserve. Most times female designs are not available in all the sizes or are not as cool as men’s. Nike is set to change all of that. That is why the popular brand announced a special retail concept that celebrates women and their passion for sporty footwear.

“It all starts with providing access to the products that we know women love — this is extremely important. Then, it’s about having a more personal conversation… By showing women the different ways in which they can wear [sneakers], we can remove the barriers that we see. We very much see it as a way to connect trend, style and maintain a finger on the pulse locally, but at the same time also give visibility to what is happening in key cities through partnerships with people that are authoritative.”- explained Julie Igarashi, creative director and vice president of Nike Women.

The sportswear brand has been celebrating women in many different ways so far. Starting from their “The 1 Reimagined Concept” that debuted recently, their ideas only get better with time. According to Nike, the Unlaced programme will satisfy every sneaker needs of women. This concept will feature many new options for their customers, including a same-day delivery for the VIP members. In addition, there will be an expanded range of female sizes, so that every lady can get the shoes she likes. You don’t have to worry about colors anymore, or getting your hands on an exclusive capsule only for men. There will also be an expanded size range for the Virgil Abloh “The Ten” collection.

For all the ladies who lack inspiration for their athleisure looks, Nike Unlaced will be here to help. You’ll be able to find this concept on the brand’s website and turn to it for help at any time. As a part of the programme, Nike will collaborate with many female curators to adapt their new drops to the needs of female customers. The first one on the list is Julia Sarr-Jamois, a London-based stylist, and editor of i-D. We can’t wait to see all the fun projects this platform will release.

So get excited about March 27, when Unlaced will make an online debut. This new concept will be included in Nike stores sometime over the summer. Consider it as a heaven for all female sneakerheads out there!

Photo Credit: Nike

