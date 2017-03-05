Guillaume Henry Cited Texas As the Inspiration for His Nina Ricci Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line

Ever since being appointed as Nina Ricci’s creative director, Guillaume Henry has never failed his ready-to-wear mission with the fashion house, with this latest Nina Ricci fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection being wearable and covetable, indeed.

Presented yesterday during Paris Fashion Week, Henry’s latest efforts with Nina Ricci will strengthen the house’s identity while at the same time finding even more consumers, as Frenchman Guillaume Henry really knows how to charm new generations of Nina Ricci lovers with fashions that are neither too simple, nor too complicated or unwearable on a daily basis.

Inspired by a place where he has actually never been, namely Texas, Henry explored the imaginative powers of fashion and creativity with this latest Nina Ricci fall/winter 2017-18 collection, reinventing the cowgirl archetypes and ultimately just having fun with couture. “It’s fashion. It’s joy. It’s fun,” he declared backstage. “I’ve never been to view Texas,” he said, “but this is what I imagine.”

The collection took everything from one of America’s most characteristic places, and translated it all into fashion, mainly focusing on three distinctive patterns – cowboy-inspired coats, starry motifs, and earthy tones.

Like many designers, Guillaume Henry also dedicated most of his line-up’s color palette to browns, which varied from the lighter, almost pastel banana ones to the darker hues. They were featured on everything, from the coats to the boots, and really helped evoke cowgirl-inspired, wanderlust-infused scenarios we yet had to see at Nina Ricci. Such shades inevitably enhanced Henry’s gorgeous pinks, in which he dipped the collection’s grand finale garments.

The cowgirl-inspired coats, on the other hand, were designed while keeping cowboy shirt templates in mind, brought to life through the structured figures and slightly mannish-inspired cuts. I say “slightly” because the collection looked unapologetically feminine even when presenting the coordinated suits that, as a result, reminded us of the Eighties.

As for the starry patterns, Henry multiplied the “Lone Star” state’s symbol into cascades of patterns used to embellish the long, flared gowns, of course completed with thick belts cinched at the waists.

To better please Nina Ricci’s devoted, new and future audience, Guillaume Henry also took some of Nina Ricci’s standard Parisian-inspired references and transposed them to elegant furry coats, solid-colored pastel jumpsuits and suits, as well as rather risqué sequined dresses that truly exemplified his trademark, namely the way he likes (us) to have fun with fashion.

Like many other collections for fall, such as House of Holland’s, Moschino’s and Red Valentino’s, Nina Ricci’s takes on the fall/winter 2017-18 seasons denote the fashion industry’s clear preoccupation with America’s future, too, which is a fear that we will be exorcised through a playful kind of fashion in the years to come as well.

