North West Makes Her Modeling Debut in Fendi Campaign

Kim Kardashian‘s oldest daughter with rapper Kanye West, North West made her first official modeling debut. Being a Kardashian’s daughter sure comes with some advantages. The five-year-old style icon skipped castings and working with small brands and is making her debut with nothing less than a Fendi campaign. North is no stranger to the cameras. She is often captured by paparazzi when hanging out with her famous family and appears in their reality show. However, this is her first modeling gig and maybe the start of a successful career.

The Italian luxury fashion house tapped not one, not two, but three generations of Kardashians for its latest campaign. The brand decided to celebrate the Peekaboo handbag anniversary with style. In the anniversary campaign, besides the little diva North West, you can see Kim Kardashian and her momager Kris Jenner. The iconic Fendi Peekaboo bag debuted on the runway in September 2008 for the Spring 2009 season. The Peekaboo handbag now comes in multiple versions: the Large Peekaboo, Regular Peekaboo, Mini Peekaboo and Micro Peekaboo. In addition to these, there is also the higher-end Peekaboo Essential and the latest Peekaboo Essentially (a small sized Essential).

To celebrate a decade of existence of its iconic design, Fendi wanted to showcase the Kardashians’ strong bond in the #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign. The campaign includes shots where the famous family is enjoying a sunny day, sitting and laying on the grass flaunting chic Fendi pieces. The brand’s logo is on full display in the campaign with an accent on Kim’s fierce sock boots. A candid video is also a part of the campaign which shows their strong relationship and love for Fendi. In the grainy-effect video that looks like is pulled out of the archives, all of the ladies are sporting Fendi‘s Peekaboo handbag, even North flaunts a mini version of the bag. Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown” plays in the background while his wife and daughter are walking together in nature.

This is the second chapter of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign that features related women. The first part of the project, which debuted in April, featured Fendi’s creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi, and her daughters Delfina Delettrez and Leonetta Luciana Fendi. Actor Ewan McGregor’s daughters, actress, and photographer Clara Mc Gregor and songwriter Esther Mc Gregor will also take part in the #MeAndMyPeekaboo Fendi womanhood-focused project. As for the idea to tap the Kardashian’s, Silvia Venturini Fendi stated:

“The idea was to expand the concept of family, as it’s part of our history, and we wanted other families of women. In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table,” WWD reports.

Photo Credit: Fendi

