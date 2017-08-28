Off-The-Shoulder Is The Celebrity Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing

Lately, off-the-shoulder dresses and tops have been all over social media. This cute but daring trend is becoming very popular. This summer many celebrities bared their shoulders in a stylish way.

For the premiere of Valerian, Rihanna stunned in an amazing off-the-shoulder pink gown with a mile-long train by Giambattista Valli. Selena Gomez is another trendsetter who bared her shoulders for one of her glamorous appearances. The young singer opted for an elegant white pleated gown. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, loves chic and cool outfits. Instead of wearing a long and elegant dress, she opted for a more casual look. Jenner flaunted a beautiful off-the-shoulder multicolored striped dress. Her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, wore a cool off-the-shoulder top in blue and white stripes. This reality star paired it with white ripped jeans and high-heels.

This trend is not reserved only for glamorous events. There are many laid-back styles of tops and dresses that can be worn all summer long. When it comes to the fall trends, there are some updates to the designs and the color palette. The floral off-the shoulder pieces will also be popular in the autumn 2017.

When it comes to inspiration on how to rock these cool off-the shoulder pieces, celebrities are here to help. You can put your shoulders on display for your next big occasion, or even try a casual look with top and jeans. Take a look at these celebrity outfits with off-the shoulder pieces and get inspired.

Kendall Jenner