Fashion

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule

By Updated on

The trendiest store in the world Colette and Off-White collaborated on a capsule collection. The iconic Parisian retailer tapped the emerging designer Virgil Abloh and his brand to create a limited-edition line.

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule colette window store

The main reason behind the collaboration is the International Fair of Contemporary Art (FIAC). FIAC will be set at the astonishing Grand Palais in Paris, starting from 19th to 22nd of October. This year marks the 44th edition of the fair, and just like many times in the past, a lot of up-and-coming artists will present their creations. This is a famous event in Paris that attracts more people every year.

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule black hoodie

In honor of the event, Colette invited Virgil Abloh to design a capsule collection. The exclusive line is named “SCULPTURE” and features five items. They are all done in the recognizable minimalistic style that Abloh often presents. Each piece from the line is done in black and decorated with either blue or white letters. The official logo of Colette is two blue dots. So that is why Abloh used the blue color to decorate the black designs.

The capsule includes two bags. One of those is a small flap bag in black that has the word “SCULPTURE”  written in blue.

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule flap bag

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule flap bag

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule flap bag

The second design is a larger black tote bag, with the same word written on the front. In addition to the bags, you will get a chic blue Industrial Belt strap. Abloh has also designed a pair of sky-high stiletto shoes that have the words “FOR WALKING” stamped in blue.

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule tote bag

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule tote bag

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule blue strap

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule black stiletto heels

There are only two clothing items. If you are a fan of Virgil’s athleisure designs, you will fall in love with the chic hoodie. It is a very simple black hoodie that features the name of the capsule in white plastered on the front.

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule black hoodie

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule black hoodie

The T-shirt also carries a basic design with the same white writing on the front. The hoodie and the T-shirt are decorated with the words “COLETTE FIAC” on the back. Everything in the collection is very sophisticated and minimalistic.

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule black t-shirt

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule black t-shirt

The limited-edition capsule is already available online at colette.com and in-store. The price range for the line is between $349 and $2,847. Colette is probably the most influential store in Paris. Unfortunately, the owner Colette Roussaux announced that the store will soon be closing on December 20th. The announcement took the fashion world by surprise. Apparently, the high-fashion shopping in Paris will never be the same without Colette.

Photo Credit: Colette

Recent Posts

IVY PARK’s Fall/Winter 2017 Lookbook

Fashion

IVY PARK’s Fall/Winter 2017 Lookbook

Beyonce’s activewear brand slowly takes over the sports fashion scene. In the last couple of years, the revenues of the sportswear brands drastically rose. The athleisure trend changed the idea of sporty. Thanks to this...

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule

Fashion

Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule

The trendiest store in the world Colette and Off-White collaborated on a capsule collection. The iconic Parisian retailer tapped the emerging designer Virgil Abloh and his brand to create a limited-edition line. The main reason...

How To Do Neutral Makeup Like a Celebrity

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

How To Do Neutral Makeup Like a Celebrity

Bold makeup looks are all about transformation. The neutral makeup, on the other hand, enhances your natural beauty. Sometimes the neutral makeup doesn’t mean less makeup. Nowadays we have so many products to choose from...

Red Boots Are This Fall’s Must-Have

Fashion Gallery Trends

Red Boots Are This Fall’s Must-Have

Red boots are officially the item you must have in your shoe collection. They could be ankle boots, over-the-knee, metallic or studded. As long as you have these booties, all of your outfits will be...

8 Times Rihanna Was a Fashion Maven

Celebrities Fashion

8 Times Rihanna Was a Fashion Maven

Rihanna is possibly the biggest fashion icon in the world. So far, she treated us with many stunning appearances. She is responsible for the majority of trends that are ruling the fashion industry at the...