Off-White™ And Colette Released The “SCULPTURE” Capsule

The trendiest store in the world Colette and Off-White collaborated on a capsule collection. The iconic Parisian retailer tapped the emerging designer Virgil Abloh and his brand to create a limited-edition line.

The main reason behind the collaboration is the International Fair of Contemporary Art (FIAC). FIAC will be set at the astonishing Grand Palais in Paris, starting from 19th to 22nd of October. This year marks the 44th edition of the fair, and just like many times in the past, a lot of up-and-coming artists will present their creations. This is a famous event in Paris that attracts more people every year.

In honor of the event, Colette invited Virgil Abloh to design a capsule collection. The exclusive line is named “SCULPTURE” and features five items. They are all done in the recognizable minimalistic style that Abloh often presents. Each piece from the line is done in black and decorated with either blue or white letters. The official logo of Colette is two blue dots. So that is why Abloh used the blue color to decorate the black designs.

The capsule includes two bags. One of those is a small flap bag in black that has the word “SCULPTURE” written in blue.

The second design is a larger black tote bag, with the same word written on the front. In addition to the bags, you will get a chic blue Industrial Belt strap. Abloh has also designed a pair of sky-high stiletto shoes that have the words “FOR WALKING” stamped in blue.

There are only two clothing items. If you are a fan of Virgil’s athleisure designs, you will fall in love with the chic hoodie. It is a very simple black hoodie that features the name of the capsule in white plastered on the front.

The T-shirt also carries a basic design with the same white writing on the front. The hoodie and the T-shirt are decorated with the words “COLETTE FIAC” on the back. Everything in the collection is very sophisticated and minimalistic.

The limited-edition capsule is already available online at colette.com and in-store. The price range for the line is between $349 and $2,847. Colette is probably the most influential store in Paris. Unfortunately, the owner Colette Roussaux announced that the store will soon be closing on December 20th. The announcement took the fashion world by surprise. Apparently, the high-fashion shopping in Paris will never be the same without Colette.

Photo Credit: Colette