Off-White and Warby Parker Teamed Up on a Sunglasses Collection

Virgil Abloh and his brand Off-White are rising names in the fashion industry. The fashion brand released a limited edition collection with Warby Parker. The two brands joined forces on three new distinctive styles of sunglasses.

“I welcomed the idea of bringing a unique concept to life, one shape extended and compressed to express a different emotion within eyewear. I’m honored to work with such a progressive company like Warby Parker, who was able to help me fully realize my vision.”- said Virgil Abloh.

If you still think that the blue and pink aviators are the styles you should go for this summer, you are terribly wrong. With many fashion influencers such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner rocking the Matrix-style sunglasses, it is more than clear that that style is taking over. Virgil is another designer that decided to go that way and implement this cool new trend in the Off-White X Warby Parker collection.

The sunglasses are all black, edgy, and are very much in the style of Off-White. The names are just as simple as the designs. There are three different silhouettes for men and women. They are called after their sizes- Small Sunglasses, Medium Sunglasses, and Large Sunglasses. The small ones are actually the edgier ones, that very much remind of that Matrix-esque style. Definitely meant for the bold ones and the trendsetters. The large ones are big and modern, while the medium pair is the most classic one and can be worn anywhere. All of them are made of zero base super-opaque lenses that have an additional anti-reflective coating. The rectangular black frames are made of extra-thick acetate.

“Both Off-White and Warby Parker were born from the idea that good products shouldn’t be limited to a small community. It only feels natural to collaborate on a frame that’s equal parts accessible and elevated.” –said Neil Blumenthal, the co-CEO, and co-founder of Warby Parker.

Each pair of sunnies costs only $95, which is a completely affordable price. They are already available on warbyparker.com and in selected Warby Parker and Off-White stores. Everything that Abloh creates sells like candy, so you’d better hurry up and get your favorite pair.

Virgil has collaborated with many huge brands recently including the Swedish furniture brand Ikea, a line with Levi’s and an upcoming collection with Nike. Warby Parker have also been pairing with many popular brands and influencers in the past, such as Amanda de Cadenet, Suno, and Tyler Oakley.

Photo Courtesy: Warby Parker