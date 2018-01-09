Fashion

Off-White Launched a More Affordable Line

The favorite streetwear label at the moment Off-White just launched a more affordable line. Virgil Abloh, the man behind the cult “For Walking” boots, is ready to give a piece of his creativity at more budget-friendly prices. Dubbed “For All”, the new line offers t-shirts and hoodies in the brand’s recognizable aesthetic. The color palette is kept minimalistic including only black and white color. The designs are aiming towards millennials who couldn’t afford Virgil’s Off-White luxury prices.

You can spot the brand’s recognizable simple yet effective graphics and texts all over the designs. The pieces are up-to-date with the latest street trends. The street fashion is highly influenced by Virgil Abloh since he launched his label in 2013. Virgil Abloh is one of the few luxury designers who are keen to collaborate with affordable brands and offer their designs to a bigger audience.

First, he partnered up with Warby Parker on an eyewear line. A month after that a collaboration with Nike followed up. Virgil Abloh designed sneakers for the sportswear brand and the street crowd went crazy over the designs. Rumor has it that Virgil Abloh will also drop a football-inspired collection for the FIFA World Cup in partnership with Nike. Furthermore, an affordable line for the Swedish furniture giant Ikea is set to release later this year. Virgil Abloh is very open to democratizing his work in many innovative ways. According to the designer limiting yourself to one specific price-point is old-fashioned in this day and age. Off-White’s growing revenues prove that Virgil Abloh understands the business of fashion.

‘Off-White can be luxury at a traditional luxury price point, or equally it can be relevant at an affordable price point,’ the designer explained.

The affordable capsule collection “For All” offers prices that millennials will love. Starting from $95 for T-shirts and $175 for hoodies, every street fashion addict will want to sneak a piece of this collection. Just for comparison, Off-White’s tees usually retail between $300 to $580. The capsule is unisex which once again shows Abloh’s efforts to make fashion more accessible. There are eight essential pieces available to purchase in Off-White’s 11 stores across the world. All the items are made in the brand’s Milan workshops which means the highest quality is guaranteed.

Everything that Virgil Abloh makes immediately becomes a street staple. There is no doubt that these limited edition affordable pieces will fly off the stores’ shelves.

Photo Credit: Off-White

