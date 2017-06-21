The Milan-based founder of the celebrity-approved label Off-White and Kanye West’s creative director presented his Resort 2018 collection at his showroom in Milan. Millenial chic mixed with the call of the nature vibes were the main elements of his latest collection. The designer Virgil Abloh has a lot of things going on for the brand. Namely, he presented the women’s Resort 2018 Collection just 48 hours after he showed his men’s collection that was accompanied by a beautiful performance by the artist Jenny Holzer. Also, a couple of days ago it was announced that Virgil will soon open his first NYC store. Abloh signed a five-year ground floor lease for 2,500 square feet space in Soho. Probably his cooperation with West since 2002 raised the interest of the American audience for his designs.

For the Resort 2018 Collection, the designer created youthful designs embracing the beauty of the wilderness. He used fabrics and motives that have a strong naturalistic touch. With this collection, Abloh believes that he walked the brand into a new phase.

“It’s looking like a regular brand, but the ideas are all still underneath,” the designer explained.

The palette of the collection was dominated by a variety of green tones. Part of the designs such as the mesh shorts and jacket coordinates and the lace maxi dresses with mixed fabrics had a strong rustic feel.

Abloh embraced the sheer trend that is popular lately with multiple pieces. The most daring designs were the green lace corset dress and the brown completely see-through lace t-shirt. The designer paired the elegant t-shirt with satin sporty pants and sneakers. The outfit was a clear sign that the athleisure trend will continue to take over the streets.

The Off-White Resort 2018 Collection featured a lot of asymmetric designs that added a dose of playfulness to the entire collection.

The designer didn’t miss the chance to add a couple of pieces in the hottest color of the season. The fuchsia-hued pieces and details added a refreshing note to the green and white tones that dominated the collection. Speaking of bright colors, we have to mention the youthful white and blue asymmetric stripe pieces that are the highlight of the collection.

Even the elegant pieces carried a dose of edginess. It’s impossible to link Virgil Abloh to the mainstream. His designs are simply one of a kind.

Photo Courtesy of Off-White