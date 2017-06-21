Fashion

Off-White Resort 2018 Collection

The Milan-based founder of the celebrity-approved label Off-White and Kanye West’s creative director presented his Resort 2018 collection at his showroom in Milan. Millenial chic mixed with the call of the nature vibes were the main elements of his latest collection. The designer Virgil Abloh has a lot of things going on for the brand. Namely, he presented the women’s Resort 2018 Collection just 48 hours after he showed his men’s collection that was accompanied by a beautiful performance by the artist Jenny Holzer. Also, a couple of days ago it was announced that Virgil will soon open his first NYC store. Abloh signed a five-year ground floor lease for 2,500 square feet space in Soho. Probably his cooperation with West since 2002 raised the interest of the American audience for his designs.

Off-White Resort 2018 white wide leg pants and mesh corset

Off-White Resort 2018 pastel green crop shirt and volumenos skirt

For the Resort 2018 Collection, the designer created youthful designs embracing the beauty of the wilderness. He used fabrics and motives that have a strong naturalistic touch. With this collection, Abloh believes that he walked the brand into a new phase.

“It’s looking like a regular brand, but the ideas are all still underneath,” the designer explained.

Off-White Resort 2018 white and blue stripe asymmetric dress

Off-White Resort 2018 floral romper

The palette of the collection was dominated by a variety of green tones. Part of the designs such as the mesh shorts and jacket coordinates and the lace maxi dresses with mixed fabrics had a strong rustic feel.

Off-White Resort 2018 mesh jacket and shorts coordinates

Off-White Resort 2018 white lace maxi dress

Abloh embraced the sheer trend that is popular lately with multiple pieces. The most daring designs were the green lace corset dress and the brown completely see-through lace t-shirt. The designer paired the elegant t-shirt with satin sporty pants and sneakers. The outfit was a clear sign that the athleisure trend will continue to take over the streets.

Off-White Resort 2018 sheer lace corset green dress

Off-White Resort 2018 brown sheer lace t-shirt and brown satin sporty pants

The Off-White Resort 2018 Collection featured a lot of asymmetric designs that added a dose of playfulness to the entire collection.

Off-White Resort 2018 asymmetric blue shirt and jeans

Off-White Resort 2018 purple asymmetric top and lace wide leg pants

The designer didn’t miss the chance to add a couple of pieces in the hottest color of the season. The fuchsia-hued pieces and details added a refreshing note to the green and white tones that dominated the collection. Speaking of bright colors, we have to mention the youthful white and blue asymmetric stripe pieces that are the highlight of the collection.

Off-White Resort 2018 fuchsia jacket and white midi skirt/ white long blazer with fuchsia belt

Off-White Resort 2018 stripe asymmetric shirt and white wide leg pants/ stripe crop top and skirt

Even the elegant pieces carried a dose of edginess. It’s impossible to link Virgil Abloh to the mainstream. His designs are simply one of a kind.

Off-White Resort 2018 asymmetric green dress

Off-White Resort 2018 white one shoulder jumpsuit with blue logo belt

