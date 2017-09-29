Fashion

Off-White RTW Spring/Summer 2018 Collection at PFW

Virgil Abloh is a real fashion wonder. He managed to progress from someone who can’t even get into fashion shows to someone who throws the most crowded fashion shows. The designer has customers of all generations. You could tell that by the audience at his Spring 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week. The crowd got even bigger after the show. The cool kids wanted him to sign their Nike sneakers from Virgil’s collab with the sportswear giant. The mature audience was impressed by his latest offerings that were inspired by the late Princess Diana.

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW leather skirt suit

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW leather trousers and ruffle trousers

“I think she’s a muse for the modern woman, young and old, 16 to 60,” explained Abloh backstage. “She’s the figure in the back of the head of a generation: a powerful, independent and kind woman, and I wanted to pay tribute to that. Off-White has always been about the modern woman, the empowered woman, the business woman, and I wanted the show to be influenced by her presence,” the designer explained.

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW voluminous gown

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW voluminous gown

Princess Diana was known as the people’s princess. And Virgil Abloh is the people’s designer. His Off-White Spring 2018 collection was all about women’s power. You won’t see the same pieces that Diana used to wear in his collection. The designer took things in another direction. He had two ideas in mind. First, he tried to picture how would Diana dress if she was alive now. Second, he went through the archives of the Princess of Wales because he wanted to understand what she wanted to say with her style at that time. Both ideas resulted in Off-White Spring 2018 collection full of power pieces.

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW floral female suit

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW floral gown

Virgil Abloh designs for powerful modern women. The designer’s idea of power dressing isn’t ordinary. According to Abloh women should wear shorts instead of trousers when the weather gets crazy hot outside. Some of the models walked the runway in comfortable Nike trainers. They held their high-heeled shoes in their hands. After all, the modern woman should have the freedom to choose between sneakers and high heels. And both choices should feel good.

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW female pale pink suit

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW female pale pink floral suit

The heeled shoes that models wore were from the collaboration with the shoe master Jimmy Choo. Jimmy Choo used to make Diana’s footwear, so the collaboration was just in time for the Princess of Wales-themed Off-White collection.

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW patterned midi dress

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW white blazer and tight shorts

The Off-White Spring 2018 collection had a feminine side as well. This time Virgil Abloh designed mesmerizing tulle gowns in Cinderella style. There were also very feminine voluminous and tight dresses.

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW tulle gown

Off White RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW tulle top and pink trousers

The legendary Naomi Campbell gave a fierce walk and closed the Off-White Spring 2018 show. It was a great tribute to the people’s Princess Diana and an excellent collection for the modern women of this generation.

Photo Credit: Indigital

