Fashion

Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection

By Updated on

Off-White’s luxury footwear collection with Jimmy Choo is finally here. Virgil Abloh is one who creates trends, instead of following them. The innovative designer partnered with the British high-end shoe company to deliver a line that is completely different from anything you’ve seen before. This is the first time that the everyone’s favorite luxury footwear brand partners with a ready-to-wear fashion house.

Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection tulle dress black heels

“To collaborate with a brand like Off-White allows Jimmy Choo to explore a new avenue and take part in a different conversation. I love to mix it up by getting together with a different creative mind identifying our synergies and combining our DNA to create a beautiful and surprising collection with unexpected links to the roots of our brand.”- said Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s creative director.

Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection high heeled boots

Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection white boots

The collection merges the minimalistic streetwear vibes from Off-White and the trademark luxury silhouettes from Jimmy Choo. In other words, the designs satisfy the needs of both elegant and edgy ladies at the same time. It was first previewed during the brand’s SS 2018 runway show when everyone had a chance to get a sneak peek of the line. Since then, celebrities such as Rihanna flaunted the unique boots and stilettos on several occasions, which made fans even more eager to get their hands on the collection.

Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection pink stilettos plastic wrapped Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection floral boots

Transparent plastic and PVC are officially the top trending materials for 2018. So why not get a pair of high heels that feature all of that plus striking embellishment or fancy straps. It’s already been months since the preview at Paris Fashion Week, but the two brands are releasing the collection just in time for spring. There are also several pairs of chic boots, decorated with ruched fabric or plastic. The most striking designs are the high-heeled pumps wrapped in plastic.

Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection red heeled boots Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection floral stilettos plastic wrapped

Virgil’s inspiration was the style icon Princess Diana. The designer paid homage to her contributions to the fashion world with the Spring 2018 collection, as well as with this footwear collaboration. Diana was also a huge fan of Jimmy Choo and never missed an opportunity to wear the brand’s stunning stilettos.

Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection sandals Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection white embellished stilettos

The Off-White x Jimmy Choo collaboration is currently available for purchase online at jimmychoo.com, mytheresa.com and at Harvey Nichols. The two brands also collaborated with Selfridges, on a pop-up that will be opened until March 18. As expected, these stunning designs cost a tiny fortune. Prices start at $780 for the Mary Bow 100 pumps, up to $1,995 for the Victoria 100 embellished satin pumps.

Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection black bow stilettos Off-White x Jimmy Choo Shoe Collection black embellished stilettos

Photo Credit: Off-White x Jimmy Choo

