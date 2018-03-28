Olivia Culpo Teamed Up With Marled By Reunited on a Revolve Capsule

Olivia Culpo has partnered up with Marled By Reunited Clothing to create a capsule collection for the It girls’ favorite retailer Revolve. With this collection, Culpo is joining Revolve’s celebrity-packed family that includes brands such as Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960, Alessandra Ambrosio‘s Ale by Alessandra, Jenners’ Kendall + Kylie Swim as well as Chrissy Teigen‘s clothing line. The actress and former Miss Universe has a following of about 2.6 million on Instagram and impeccable sense of style which makes her one of the trendiest influencers nowadays. It was just a question of time when she will release her own collection.



Olivia Culpo’s collection with Marled by Reunited reflects the latest trends mixed with some timeless pieces. The model wanted her collection to be relevant to the current trends which you can see in the athleisure vibe of the pieces. Anyway, the main point for Culpo was to design timeless and versatile clothes you could take almost everywhere. Altogether, the capsule is a mix of easy-to-wear pieces and millennial-approved staples such as tracksuits and sporty sweaters dressed up with high heels. There are details that the young shoppers will love, such as the words “GRL PWR” printed on the sides of a pair of black pants and matching tube top. For Culpo, this is not just a phrase. The influencer got inspired by all the women who raised their voice against the men who have assaulted them and encouraged countless of others to do so.

On the classy side, the Marled By Olivia Culpo collection offers ruffle culottes jumpsuit, wide leg pants with ruffle trims, chic white shirt dress and more. The collection includes a total of 13 pieces that are already available to shop exclusively on revolve.com.

Culpo made sure to design pieces that will take you from day to night, from walk around town to a party. You can get away with wearing these pieces on almost any occasion, depending on how you decide to style them.

Fans can get a piece of Olivia Culpo’s style for quite affordable prices. The pieces from the Marled By Olivia Culpo collection cost between $58 to $148. Culpo already demonstrated how to wear some of her designs in a series of shots. She refused to play it safe and paired her tracksuit with high heeled sandals, the ruffled culottes with casual strap top and so on. In influencer’s fashion, she will get you obsessed with her Revolve capsule just by looking at the pictures.

Photo Credit: Marled By Reunited/Revolve