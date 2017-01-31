Olivia Palermo is Designing a Fall 2017 Line for Banana Republic

Banana Republic started off this year with a bang, treating us to surprises aplenty. The label is, in fact, not only planning on leaving us in awe during the upcoming New York Fashion Week, but is also letting Olivia Palermo design an exclusive fall 2017 line.

After seasons of financial struggles, Banana Republic is rising up from the ashes hopefully becoming a shining phoenix again in 2017, with increasing sales and standout it-items. While for the increasing sales only time will tell how Banana Republic will make it through financially, for the inspiring items things are already sorted out.

By tapping Olivia Palermo as the very first Banana Republic woman ambassador earlier last September, the label already managed to turn Olivia Palermo’s iconicity and international endorsement into good sales, which was no small feat indeed. As we all know, whenever style icon Olivia Palermo touches something it automatically turns gold.

To further strengthen the partnership between Palermo and Banana Republic’s audience, the label has revealed that the it-girl-turned-designer is actually in the process of designing a fall 2017 capsule collection for Banana Republic that will be ready for purchase, under a see-now-buy-now formula, at September New York Fashion Week.

To let the anticipation grow and to simultaneously let us have a sneak peek of what Banana Republic’s 2017 is going to look like, on February 9, the label will celebrate its spring 2017 collection in various pop-up stores where customers will not only be able to shop Banana Republic’s spring proposals, but will also get a chance to meet Olivia Palermo herself.

During the whole month of February, Banana Republic will even host private previews of its fall 2017 line-ups, the Olivia Palermo x Banana Republic fall 2017 capsule collection included. If you cannot make it to any of these events, everything will of course be documented on Instagram at @Oliviapalermodotcom and on bananarepublic.com.

As for the design collaboration between Palermo and Banana Republic, according to Palermo’s website it was “a natural progression for the two design savvy brands”, with pieces embracing both Palermo’s signature boho style, and the label’s natural appeal for the contemporary woman.

“I am so honored to evolve my partnership with Banana Republic with such a personal approach to both our pop-ups and capsule collection,” Palermo stated in an official press note. “We’re a great team and it’s truly been such a collaborative approach that reflects the synergy between my style and the brand.”

It seems like 2017 will be synonymous with surprises, indeed!

Photo courtesy of @oliviapalermo