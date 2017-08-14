Celebrities Fashion

Olivia Palermo x Banana Republic Collection

By Updated on

Olivia Palermo and Banana Republic are a perfect fit. The fashion blogger, model, and designer is one of the most popular influencers at the moment. She has a unique style that everyone can learn from.

Olivia Palermo Debuted a Collection for Banana Republic military coat stripe pants

Olivia and Banana Republic finally introduced their first collection together. It is a 70-piece line that includes all of the essentials for the upcoming cold weather. You will immediately recognize Palermo’s fine taste of fashion in all of the designs. They carry a soft military vibe, mixed with a lot of simplicity and femininity.

Olivia Palermo Debuted a Collection for Banana Republic red military coat

“The most important thing was taking the aesthetic and the heritage of the brand and bringing my own element to it. [The collection] puts a really great, fun touch on basics.”- Olivia told Vogue.

Olivia Palermo Debuted a Collection for Banana Republic floral sheer dress

The amazing coats are the highlight of the collection. A huge standout is the long, warm, daring red coat, which is in the military style. The coat is decorated with eye-catching gold buttons and matched with chic black lace-up booties. This coat will be priced at $398.

Olivia Palermo Debuted a Collection for Banana Republic red military coat

Another classic design, that Olivia upgraded is the asymmetrical trench coat. The cream-colored trench is an all-timer, that Banana Republic sells almost every year. It will be available for $228. Palermo’s personal favorite is the outstanding jacquard jacket In the pictures you could see it paired with an elegant pleated maxi dress. You’ll be able to buy the coat for $348 and the maxi dress for $148.

Olivia Palermo Debuted a Collection for Banana Republic military cream trench coat

Olivia Palermo Debuted a Collection for Banana Republic jacquard coat, pleated dress

Palermo became a global ambassador for the brand last fall. She is the first female ambassador of Banana Republic. Since last year they’ve had a very productive collaboration. The blogger gave monthly advice for shoppers, teaching them how to style their Banana Republic pieces. She has her own section on the brand’s website where she chooses and posts her favorite designs. Olivia attended a pop-up store in SoHo, where she personally talked with the customers and helped them with their styling.

Olivia Palermo Debuted a Collection for Banana Republic military coat stripe pants

For the CFDA Awards, that happened in May, the blogger chose a dress from the Fall 2017 Collection. Olivia gave everyone a sneak peek of the upcoming collection with the beautiful off-the-shoulder ruffled dress that will be available soon for $148. The Fall 2017 collection will be available both in stores and online starting from September 9. The price for the designs will range between $38 and $1,000.

Olivia Palermo Debuted a Collection for Banana Republic military off the shoulder dress

Photo Credit: Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo

Recent Posts

Fall/Winter 2017 Accessory Trends

Accessories Fashion

Fall/Winter 2017 Accessory Trends

As we are approaching Fall is time to take a look at the upcoming Fall/Winter 2017 accessory trends. Sometimes the accessories you choose are even more important than the clothes you wear. When you opt...

Fall/Winter 2017 Makeup Trends

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Makeup Trends

Fall is the season when most of us decide to play with warmer colors for clothing and makeup. But, it seems that this year things are going to be different. All of the Fall 2017...

Ashley Graham Directs a Lingerie Shoot With Real Women

Fashion Lingerie and Swimwear

Ashley Graham Directs a Lingerie Shoot With Real Women

Ashley Graham is one of the biggest ambassadors of body positivity at the moment. The beautiful model inspired millions of women around the world to fight their insecurities and love their bodies the way they...

Olivia Palermo x Banana Republic Collection

Celebrities Fashion

Olivia Palermo x Banana Republic Collection

Olivia Palermo and Banana Republic are a perfect fit. The fashion blogger, model, and designer is one of the most popular influencers at the moment. She has a unique style that everyone can learn from....

Bebe Rexha x Gilt Collection of Cool Jackets

Celebrities Fashion

Bebe Rexha x Gilt Collection of Cool Jackets

Bebe Rexha has collaborated with some big names in the music industry. She has songs with Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Louis Tomlinson. She already has millions of fans who call themselves Rexhars. Her latest...