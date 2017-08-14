Olivia Palermo x Banana Republic Collection

Olivia Palermo and Banana Republic are a perfect fit. The fashion blogger, model, and designer is one of the most popular influencers at the moment. She has a unique style that everyone can learn from.

Olivia and Banana Republic finally introduced their first collection together. It is a 70-piece line that includes all of the essentials for the upcoming cold weather. You will immediately recognize Palermo’s fine taste of fashion in all of the designs. They carry a soft military vibe, mixed with a lot of simplicity and femininity.

“The most important thing was taking the aesthetic and the heritage of the brand and bringing my own element to it. [The collection] puts a really great, fun touch on basics.”- Olivia told Vogue.

The amazing coats are the highlight of the collection. A huge standout is the long, warm, daring red coat, which is in the military style. The coat is decorated with eye-catching gold buttons and matched with chic black lace-up booties. This coat will be priced at $398.

Another classic design, that Olivia upgraded is the asymmetrical trench coat. The cream-colored trench is an all-timer, that Banana Republic sells almost every year. It will be available for $228. Palermo’s personal favorite is the outstanding jacquard jacket In the pictures you could see it paired with an elegant pleated maxi dress. You’ll be able to buy the coat for $348 and the maxi dress for $148.

Palermo became a global ambassador for the brand last fall. She is the first female ambassador of Banana Republic. Since last year they’ve had a very productive collaboration. The blogger gave monthly advice for shoppers, teaching them how to style their Banana Republic pieces. She has her own section on the brand’s website where she chooses and posts her favorite designs. Olivia attended a pop-up store in SoHo, where she personally talked with the customers and helped them with their styling.

For the CFDA Awards, that happened in May, the blogger chose a dress from the Fall 2017 Collection. Olivia gave everyone a sneak peek of the upcoming collection with the beautiful off-the-shoulder ruffled dress that will be available soon for $148. The Fall 2017 collection will be available both in stores and online starting from September 9. The price for the designs will range between $38 and $1,000.

Photo Credit: Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo