Olympia Le-Tan’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line Unveils Hitchcock References

Olympia Le-Tan’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection did have its signature vibe that fans know and love. All 27 looks showed off significant amounts of quirk in an aesthetic easily considered to be on the line between dressing for necessity and dressing for fun.

Though her inspiration was easy to pick out through perusing the options, it had a fun touch to it as well. Olympia Le-Tan was inspired by the 1960 Hitchcock classic “Psycho” and femme fatales, so she sprinkled the details around the collection with a deft ad heavy hand.

With the help of her father Pierre, an incredible illustrator she really used her inspiration to create a collection that will fit in with a lot more than just movie buffs and those in love with vintage. She was inventive and smart with the way she went about designing this collection, pieces that can be worn individually or with clearly more current attire without losing their charm, as appeal can be found in every ensemble.

Nearly all of the looks in the Olympia Le-Tan fall 2017 collection are business-wear appropriate, cold weather daywear appropriate and just easily digestible in silhouette, but the details are the star, and Olympia Le-Tan really gave us a lot of sparkle. Cute bags that said things like Femme Fatal, bright eye-catching colors and fun prints gave us everything we wanted and more.

The old school glam that clearly inspired most of this collection was not in short supply by any stretch of the imagination. The inspiration was so perfectly integrated that an argument for this being one of the best modern and wearable interpretations could definitely be made.

The outerwear options were phenomenal, more minimalist than expected and perfectly suited with the ensembles they were a part of. The bright colors and variance in offered textures really made a difference as well, some looking soft enough to sleep under.

The use of demure low-heeled loafers, headscarves and leather gloves and realistically useable handbag added a great touch and we cannot forget to mention the eyewear. The handbags were neatly a collection by themselves, comprised of funny sayings, artwork and texture, like the shoulder bag that looked like a book with a textured cover saying I Prefer Girls.

The entirety of the Olympia Le-Tan fall 2017 lookbook was just outstanding. The details are the kind that keep you engaged, look after look, and make it difficult for some to choose which pieces to wear and when. The graphic skirts were especially brilliant.

It is difficult, even writing this review to choose which aspect to note first. The Psycho jacket is one I can see being a big seller that will amuse a great many to no end, paired with the Psycho sweatshirt.

Photos courtesy of Vogue