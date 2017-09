It’s only a few weeks away until the first day of fall, but that’s just soon enough to start thinking about what new, exciting accessories you’re going to wear. To help, we’ve touched down on what we think will be the best accessory trend to add to your collection…zodiac signs!

Horoscope-inspired accessories can be loud and bold for a standout piece, or seen on delicate pendants for a simpler look. Click through to style your star sign.