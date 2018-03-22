A slip dress is one of the most versatile pieces to wear, and in my opinion, everyone should own at least one. They are great to wear alone in the summertime or you can dress them up or down in various ways. Here I am showing you one slip dress, three different ways.

Let’s start with the main attraction. Here are three picks I found that can be super versatile. Personally, I think it’s smart to have one shorter one, and one mid-length one. Maybe even one with lace and one without lace. It’s often the tiniest detail that makes such a difference.

Get This Slip Dress For $40.00 Here.

Get This Lace Insert Satin Slip Dress For $101.00 Here.

Get This Long Slip Dress For $88.00 Here.