OOTW Summer Skirts And Tie Front Tops

I never saw myself as the camel colored button down blouse and linen skirt kinda girl, but every now and again you have to step outside your comfort zone. I tried on this outfit and was pleasantly surprised. This summer look was easy to throw together, and also easy to find similar looks to match different vibes. Check out my look plus a couple of others below and click to shop this outfit of the week. Get This Top (In 4 Color Options) For $10.00 Here. Get This Striped Linen Skirt For $29.90 Here. Get This Camel Shoulder Bag For $24.99 Here. Get These Camel Sandals For $19.90 Here.
Recent Posts
