Opening Ceremony Celebrated Mickey Mouse’s B-day With a Disneyland Show

Updated on

When Opening Ceremony announced that their Spring 2018 show will happen at the happiest place on earth Disneyland, we marked our calendars. A high fashion show in a spot that generates nothing but happiness is one dreamy combo. The fashion house went against all odds and proved that you are supposed to have fun in fashion opposite of what fashion critics are trying to make you believe.

The NYC-based brand ditched every possible of the 4 fashion weeks for its Spring 2018 show. Opening Ceremony didn’t even stay in town for its latest presentation. The label traveled to California’s Disneyland to stage its spring show and closed the fashion month in the most epic way. While some designers cast celebrities to walk the runway this month, Opening Ceremony had Mickey Mouse on the runway. The entire show was a collaboration with Disney‘s animated character for his 90th birthday. Mickey Mouse proved that age is nothing but a number! He shared the runway with models who wore ensembles inspired by him. The animated character has been part of many high and low fashion collabs in the past but never had almost an entire show dedicated to him.

Opening Ceremony Celebrated Mickey Mouse's B-Day with Disneyland Spring 2018 Show Mickey Mouse jacket and striped coordinates

Opening Ceremony Celebrated Mickey Mouse's B-Day with Disneyland Spring 2018 Show Mickey Mouse top and trousers

The first part of the show was mostly about footwear. Models sported vibrantly-hued knee-high booties that could easily become the next street staple. Statement footwear continued to show up throughout the entire show. Later models donned chunky dad sneakers in pastel as well as metallic shades. As for the Mickey part of the collection, two words: cuteness overload! First of all, you better believe that you’d be the coolest person around in these pieces. From Mickey Mouse red puffer to chic mini skirts with his face, it was all about this adorable character. Opening Ceremony just proved that you can be a grown ass woman and still dress in head-to-toe Mickey-inspired ensembles.

Opening Ceremony Celebrated Mickey Mouse's B-Day with Disneyland Spring 2018 Show Mickey Mouse top and trousers

Opening Ceremony Celebrated Mickey Mouse's B-Day with Disneyland Spring 2018 Show Mickey Mouse dress

In case you were wondering, Mickey Mouse had the best time ever at Opening Ceremony’s Disneyland show. He and Minnie Mouse rocked pieces from their latest collab with the brand. Opening Ceremony undoubtedly made pieces that the modern day Mickey and Minnie Mouse would wear everywhere they go. The Disney couple was so happy with how this collab turned out that they were break-dancing in their new outfits. The brand even offered elegant maxi dresses you could take somewhere glamorous if you dare. The standout moment from the collection were the 3-D Mickey Mouse ear-shaped shoulders. Altogether, it’s safe to say that Opening Ceremony’s Disneyland show was the happiest one on earth.

Opening Ceremony Celebrated Mickey Mouse's B-Day with Disneyland Spring 2018 Show Mickey Mouse dress

Opening Ceremony Celebrated Mickey Mouse's B-Day with Disneyland Spring 2018 Show Mickey Mouse yellow maxi dress

Photo Credit: Opening Ceremony

