Opening Ceremony’s Spring 2017 Collection Is Filled With American Inspiration

Opening Ceremony’s creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon just brought dance, music and peaceful political protests to the spring season, as their Opening Ceremony spring 2017 collection takes a bow in front of a fictional, yet richly multi-academic stage.

The Opening Ceremony spring/summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection draws inspiration from American electronic musician Dan Deacon’s 2012 album, America, with Lim and Leon aiming at narrating a cultural travel through the USA, too, although here seen through a more critical, politically-oriented lens.

The urge to translate Deacon’s motifs, lyrics and sensations to fashion, increased after the recent US presidential elections, the outcomes of which have already inspired many other designers when it comes to both their clothing lines (just think about Jeremy Scott’s recent Moschino pre-fall 2017 collection!), and runway shows.

“Dan’s album was about traveling across America, and the tensions he experienced, as far as what ‘America’ is, or is meant to be. So we were already exploring that theme, through the music. But after the election, that theme got heightened. There was more of a sense of urgency, a need to speak out,” Humberto Leon explained.

To give more dynamicity and a fuller sense of touchable movement to Deacon’s lyrics, for their Opening Ceremony spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection Humberto Leon and Carol Lim brought Justin Peck’s The Times Are Racing choreography on stage, paying homage to the twenty dancers’ street style. The relationship between Leon, Lim and Peck is a longtime creative friendship that had already brought Peck’s crew on stage back in 2015, and which this time around focused precisely on Deacon’s album.

From this The Times Are Racing performance, Opening Ceremony’s creative directors also drew inspiration that, alongside the political motif, served as two main themes behind the Opening Ceremony spring 2017 collection, namely street wear and a more genderless kind of fashion.

As soon as one approaches the collection’s staples, not getting overwhelmed with a sense of organic unity is almost impossible, with the staples being indiscriminately suitable for one gender or the other. Sure, some more conventionally feminine garments, such as pink floor-length gowns, lilac bombers and airy jumpers, made it on stage too, but the overall impression that one gets while looking at them, is that Leon and Lim did not want them to be exclusively targeted toward one single gender. It indeed appears clear that Leon and Lim just want us to play with fashion and never be afraid to express ourselves.

Such a silent genderless revolution becomes also loudly vocal thanks to some equally genderless garments that, along with quotes such as “Act”, “Fight”, “Change” emblazoned on the fronts, will surely become some of this upcoming spring’s most inspiring statement pieces.

“I see this performance as kind of a mini-protest. The energy that drives it is a hard energy, but ultimately, when you go out and take a stand, and see all these other people taking a stand alongside you, you feel uplifted,” Carol Lim concluded. “That’s what we wanted for the collection, too—that feeling, like, yeah, this is who we are!”

The see-now-buy-now Opening Ceremony spring 2017 collection’s staples are available for pre-order at openingceremony.com.

Photos courtesy of Opening Ceremony