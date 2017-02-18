Orla Kiely’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Channels Marisa Berenson and Diana Vreeland

The Orla Kiely fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection was designed after the Seventies era socialites and ladies of the Upper East Side. Many of the ensembles ended up looking like the most expensive living doll clothes. I don’t mean this in a negative way at all, but these are the clothes many people wish they could wear but cannot convince themselves to, as they are designed for display as much as function, and the world tends to frown on that.

The Orla Kiely fall 2017 collection offers the options for people who want to dress in this manner, in today’s current day the opportunity to wear what they like. The collection is chic, redone and ritzy, a good collection that will work out easily in multiple areas as the aesthetics are easy to digest and appreciate. The collection seems endearingly simple in some areas and just the right amount of complex in others.

As an observation, the floral prints and intentional movement of some of the pieces feel very much like ‘youth revised’ in a positive way. According to Orla Kiely, the collection came from a twist on the inspirations – The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and the characters in the 1972 surrealist film, as well as the pages of a vintage issue of Vogue and the pages focusing on Diana Vreeland. These inspirations created this very specific collection that does appear to be part fantasy, just a different fantasy than what most people would look for.

It is no less important and I believe that will show in sales. The lure of the 1% which is exactly what Diana Vreeland represents, comes with the ability to wear clothes that are not designed for working in, do not require any more practicality outside of what pretty clothes are.

The clothes created offer so many different benefits. The ensembles are flattering to wear and come in colors that are easy to complement. The prints are pretty; they look well thought out and beautifully designed. The pleated skirt sections of the chiffon dresses are high waisted and flattering though some may have issues with the accordion line bibs. The fur cuffs on a pea coat with a tartan print were one of the more interesting pieces in the collection.

A lot of the colors used were dark, rich but dark with a bit of periwinkle blue mixed into a few looks. For those who intend to wear the clothes, the perception is cute, chic and easily seen as such as many of the looks are topped off with an adorable beret.

The inspirations of Orla Kiely are clearly seen throughout the Orla Kiely fall/winter 2017 collection with influences that are sure to ripple out again. The fashions of the inspirations are considered classics, and classics always have another way of coming about.

