The masterminds behind Oscar de la Renta Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim can’t go wrong with the bridal offerings for the fashion house. Out of all young designers out there, Garcia and Kim understand the millennial bride best. Partly because there is almost no age difference between them and mostly because of their extensive experience with Oscar de la Renta. Garcia even helped Mr. Oscar de la Renta himself to design a custom gown for Amal Clooney’s wedding with actor George Clooney back in 2014. Just recently the style icon loaned her wedding dress to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, where The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta exhibit took place. Fernando Garcia was lucky enough to learn from one of the best in the business. For Oscar de la Renta’s Bridal Fall 2018 Collection both designers incorporated the recognizable opulence and drama of their master in the brand’s latest bridal offerings.

The Oscar de la Renta Bridal Fall 2018 Collection seemed to be divided into three segments: traditional bride, millennial bride, and an edgy bride. There are voluminous tulle gowns because many brides dream of a big dress for their big day. The designer duo used discreet embellishments on the tulle gowns to upgrade the designs.

For the young modern brides, Oscar de la Renta offered revealing numbers with sultry details such as sheer bodice or skirt. These brides are busy, aware of the latest trends and take a good care of themselves. So, showing some more skin is not an option, but a must for them. After all, there is nothing wrong with women who feel comfortable in their skin and feel comfortable to show more skin. Next fall, a naked back is the most erotic zone of the female body according to Garcia and Kim. These figure-accenting bridal gowns featured stunning floral embellishments, tulle, and delicate lace. There is also a tulle gown with a soft pop of pink in the top part perfect for brides that want to escape from the traditional wedding gown styles.

There is a powerful movement going on in the world of fashion with a goal to blur the gender lines in clothing. Garcia and Kim offered one chic pantsuit with culottes to substitute a classic gown. The bride who will opt for a suit wants more than just a suit – she is the star of the show after all. So, the culottes are here to let everyone know that she is bold and doesn’t care about society’s norms.

Photo Credit: Oscar de la Renta