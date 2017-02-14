Laura Kim & Fernando Garcia’s Debut Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Is Pure Magic

The latest Oscar de la Renta fall/winter 2017-18 runway show is one of the most discussed from New York Fashion Week, probably even more than Raf Simons’ debut with Calvin Klein. Showcased a few hours ago, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s Oscar de la Renta fall 2017 rtw collection didn’t get off to a good start, with the curtain failing to open and preventing some audience from watching the show properly. Then, as soon as the shows were over (they showed both their Monse and Oscar de la Renta collections together), a few unrests were relieved.

As it often happens when it comes to Oscar de la Renta’s runway shows, the collection’s finale is the most anticipated, as it often features one-of-a-kind dresses that take the breath away for sure. This time around, unexpectedly, Kim and Garcia didn’t include an ultra pompous array of evening dresses for their grand finale, leaving many disappointed.

They did, however, treat us to an abounding number of elegant staples that, thanks to their vibrantly rich colors, never failed to look timelessly modern. Between one formal dress and another, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia also managed to serve up cool day-to-day cozy options, such as oversized coats and long, shiny blazers, the figures of which were always incredibly sharp even when embellished with the most fluid prints.

What was really surprising, in fact, was the duo’s color palette of choice. For their Oscar de la Renta fall/winter 2017-18 collection, the designers opted for multicolored layers of colors and prints that don’t necessarily recall the winter cold-toned hues, such as, for example, Schiaparelli pinks and pastel yellows. Red is present, too, although filtered through a more summer-approved garish lens rather than the usual autumnal burgundy.

Among those many pinks, yellows and blacks, however, it is with the shimmery, metallic colors that the duo gave their best, revamping the catwalk with a jocose dynamicity we yet had to see with Oscar de la Renta (the duo was specifically asked to revisit the fashion house’s signature style with something more youthful).

Colors aside, most of the silhouettes and cuts looked rather summer-approved, with sweetheart necklines, one-shoulders and dramatic flared lines dominating the scene. The overall impression that we got was that Kim and Garcia wanted to overwhelm us with unconventional staples to channel at the biggest formal events around, yet without looking too formal wearing them.

The Oscar de la Renta fall/winter 2017-18 line-up did present, however, even more conventionally formal proposals, such as suit jackets and long, black trousers, which are also the perfect separates to keep in our wardrobes just in case something fancy to attend comes up.

Photos courtesy of Vogue